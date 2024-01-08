Sacramento Welcomes The Teetotalist, Its First Alcohol-Free Bar, for Dry January

In the heart of midtown Sacramento, an innovative pop-up bar, The Teetotalist, has sprung up inside Propagate, a plant store located at 1700 I St. This trailblazing establishment, the first of its kind in the city, is dedicated to promoting an inclusive and mindful drinking culture by offering a nonalcoholic menu. What’s more, this unique venture intends to support ‘Dry January,’ a public health initiative that encourages abstinence from alcohol for the first month of the year, originated by Alcohol Change UK in 2012.

A Unique Menu for Dry January

The Teetotalist serves a carefully curated selection of nonalcoholic beverages, including a range of mocktails, wines, canned drinks, teas, and beers. The prices are as inclusive as the concept itself, with items ranging from $5 to $14. The bar plans to solidify its presence by opening a permanent brick-and-mortar location in the near future, providing Sacramento with a fresh, health-conscious social venue year-round.

Culinary Collaboration with Notre Ferme

Adding a gastronomic touch to the experience, the pop-up also features a food menu created by Notre Ferme, a fine dining catering service helmed by Michelin-starred chef Allyson Harvie. Harvie, who is six years sober, brings her culinary expertise to the table, delivering an array of dishes that complement the bar’s nonalcoholic offerings. This collaboration aims to provide something truly unique for the local sober community.

Events and Schedule

The Teetotalist isn’t just about food and drinks; it’s about community. To that end, they host a variety of weekly events, including trivia nights and Taylor Swift takeover. The pop-up operates three days a week, Thursday through Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., throughout January, except for a closure on Friday, Jan. 12, for a scheduled event.

With The Teetotalist, Sacramento is leading the charge towards a more inclusive and mindful drinking culture, proving that enjoyment and socialization don’t have to be synonymous with alcohol consumption.