Food

Sacramento Welcomes The Teetotalist, Its First Alcohol-Free Bar, for Dry January

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:57 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 5:28 pm EST
In the heart of midtown Sacramento, an innovative pop-up bar, The Teetotalist, has sprung up inside Propagate, a plant store located at 1700 I St. This trailblazing establishment, the first of its kind in the city, is dedicated to promoting an inclusive and mindful drinking culture by offering a nonalcoholic menu. What’s more, this unique venture intends to support ‘Dry January,’ a public health initiative that encourages abstinence from alcohol for the first month of the year, originated by Alcohol Change UK in 2012.

A Unique Menu for Dry January

The Teetotalist serves a carefully curated selection of nonalcoholic beverages, including a range of mocktails, wines, canned drinks, teas, and beers. The prices are as inclusive as the concept itself, with items ranging from $5 to $14. The bar plans to solidify its presence by opening a permanent brick-and-mortar location in the near future, providing Sacramento with a fresh, health-conscious social venue year-round.

Culinary Collaboration with Notre Ferme

Adding a gastronomic touch to the experience, the pop-up also features a food menu created by Notre Ferme, a fine dining catering service helmed by Michelin-starred chef Allyson Harvie. Harvie, who is six years sober, brings her culinary expertise to the table, delivering an array of dishes that complement the bar’s nonalcoholic offerings. This collaboration aims to provide something truly unique for the local sober community.

Events and Schedule

The Teetotalist isn’t just about food and drinks; it’s about community. To that end, they host a variety of weekly events, including trivia nights and Taylor Swift takeover. The pop-up operates three days a week, Thursday through Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., throughout January, except for a closure on Friday, Jan. 12, for a scheduled event.

With The Teetotalist, Sacramento is leading the charge towards a more inclusive and mindful drinking culture, proving that enjoyment and socialization don’t have to be synonymous with alcohol consumption.

Food
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

