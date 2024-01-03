Ryan Gosling: From Silver Screen to Baking Scene

Acclaimed actor, Ryan Gosling, renowned for his roles in films like ‘Blade Runner 2049’ and ‘La La Land,’ has unveiled a rather unconventional talent to his repertoire – baking raspberry pies. In an interview with W Magazine, Gosling disclosed this endearing skill, leaving his fellow actor and co-star Margot Robbie in a state of pleasant shock.

Unearthing a Culinary Heritage

Gosling shared that his knack for baking was inherited from his mother, who engaged in baking as a side hustle. He takes immense pride in his baking abilities, going as far as detailing the intricacies of fluting the crust on his pies. The actor’s partner, Eva Mendes, corroborated his culinary prowess, describing him as an incredible cook and baker. In contrast, Mendes humbly downplayed her own cooking abilities.

The Pie Maker’s New Role

Alongside his revelations about his baking prowess, Gosling also discussed the challenges he faced while preparing for his upcoming role. He is slated to portray Ken in an upcoming film, a task he described as the most formidable role he has ever played, given the scanty research material available to play an iconic doll.

Robbie’s Emotional Connection to Gosling’s Work

Margot Robbie, during the same interview, revealed an emotional connection to Gosling’s film ‘The Notebook’. She confessed that she finds it impossible to watch the film without shedding tears and prefers to view only the first half to avoid the heart-wrenching ending.