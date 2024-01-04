Ruzo Coffee: Twin Brothers Brew a Fresh Start in North Boulder’s Café Scene

In the heart of North Boulder, the aroma of freshly brewed coffee is set to beckon residents again as Ruzo Coffee, a new café, swings open its doors on February 2nd. At the helm of this venture are 20-year-old twin brothers, Jordan and Matthew McDaniel, who bring their business management education and practical skills to the table, breathing new life into the neighborhood’s café scene.

Birth of a Dream

For the McDaniel twins, Ruzo Coffee is more than just a business venture. It’s a dream realized, one that took root in their childhood, growing up in the area. The café’s name, Ruzo, derives from the Japanese word ‘rozu’ meaning ‘rose,’ a nod to the brothers’ Japanese heritage. This fusion of cultures will also be visible in their offerings, with a medley of Asian pastries being served alongside traditional café staples like coffee, tea, and sandwiches.

A Canvas for Local Art

Woven into the fabric of Ruzo Coffee is a commitment to showcasing local art. The first artist to grace Ruzo’s walls is Susie Levin, the creative mind behind the café’s logo. This collaboration underscores the brothers’ dedication to embedding the spirit of local creativity into their space, making it a hub for both caffeine lovers and art enthusiasts.

A New Dawn Following Logan’s Espresso Café’s Closure

The opening of Ruzo Coffee comes in the wake of the closure of Logan’s Espresso Café, a beloved local coffee shop that was forced to shut its doors after the landlord chose not to renew its lease. However, the McDaniel brothers have successfully negotiated what they believe is a favorable lease for their café, demonstrating their business acumen. Their next order of business is hiring a barista, as they prepare for their grand opening.

To celebrate the launch of Ruzo Coffee, the café is offering a 10% discount to newsletter subscribers, inviting the community to join them in their new journey and toasting to a brighter future for North Boulder’s café culture.