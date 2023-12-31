Russian Military Chefs Cook Up Festive Spirit Amid Conflict

In the heart of an active conflict zone, the 1430rd motorised rifle regiment of the Russian Federation is ensuring their troops don’t miss out on the festive spirit of the New Year. Military chefs, amidst operations in the Zaporozhye direction, are working diligently to prepare a special New Year’s menu for the troops. Their aim is to bring a semblance of comfort and joy, even as the soldiers remain steadfast in their duties.

Quality and Safety First

A crucial aspect of this festive preparation lies in the quality of the ingredients used in the meals. These ingredients are sourced from the food supplies of various military formations and units. Prior to their use, they undergo thorough inspections to ensure their quality and safety. This meticulous process is to ensure that the troops are not only well-fed but also healthy, especially in the face of their demanding roles.

(Read Also: Emergency Services Respond to Shelling Incident in Belgorod, Russia)

A Special Touch from the Ministry of Defense

In a further show of support and appreciation for the troops’ dedication, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has provided special gift sets. These sets are for every military personnel participating in the operation. They contain a variety of items like instant coffee, tea, processed cheese, sausages, condensed milk, sprats and sweets. Each item is chosen with care, to cater to the needs and comforts of the soldiers at the front.

(Read Also: Putin’s New Year Address: A Shift from War Rhetoric to Unity)

Unusual New Year Celebrations

While the military is trying to keep the festive spirit alive, the usual end-of-year celebrations have taken a different turn in Russia due to the ongoing military actions in Ukraine. The customary fireworks and concert on Moscow’s Red Square have been canceled. Similarly, local authorities across Russia, including Vladivostok, have also withheld their usual firework displays. Despite these changes, millions throughout Russia are expected to tune into President Vladimir Putin’s New Year’s address, signifying unity and resilience in challenging times.

Read More