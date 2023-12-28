Russeats Announces ‘Stinker Awards’ for the Worst Foods of 2023

Russeats, the renowned TikTok influencer known for his straightforward reviews of fast food and junk food, unveiled his annual ‘Stinker Awards’ for the worst foods of 2023. The list, filled with eight items that disappointed the tastebuds or failed to live up to expectations, provides a candid review of the year’s biggest food and drink letdowns.

Counting Down the Culinary Disappointments

At number eight, Monster Energy’s new canned coffee was met with disdain, described as tasting akin to cold instant coffee. Russeats did not hold back his contempt for Hungry Jack’s fried boneless chicken pieces, which landed at number seven on the list. He blasted the product for causing ‘permanent brand damage’, likening them to low-quality air-fried chicken.

Mid-List Misses

The sixth spot went to V-Drink’s formula change, which failed to impress. A collaboration between Green’s and Vegemite resulted in Vegemite-flavoured brownies, earning them the fifth place on the list. Russeats criticized these for being little more than slightly salty normal brownies. Prime drinks, despite their substantial hype and high price, severely underwhelmed at number four. The influencer compared their taste to an overly sweet cordial, a far cry from the expected premium experience.

The Top Three Failures

Fanta’s new apple strudel flavour, which Russeats claimed tasted more like a car air freshener than a beloved dessert, was awarded the bronze medal in this dubious honour roll. The silver medal went to McDonald’s potato scallops. Described as greasy and unappetizing, they were a significant letdown for the fast-food giant. However, the top spot, the ‘gold medal’ of the Stinker Awards, was claimed by Coles. Their ‘special burger sauce’ hot cross buns were found to be particularly nauseating, making them the biggest disappointment of 2023 in Russeats’ estimation.

With over 175,000 followers on his channel, Russeats’ candid reviews have attracted considerable attention. His annual ‘Stinker Awards’ serve as a reminder of the importance of quality and innovation in the food industry, and the consequences of failing to meet consumer expectations. As we look forward to 2024, one can only wonder which products will make it to his list next year.