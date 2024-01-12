en English
Business

Rupee Beer: Best Beer for World Food Expands Delivery Across the US

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
Rupee Beer: Best Beer for World Food Expands Delivery Across the US

An Indian-inspired beer brand, Rupee has been crowned as the Best Beer for World Food. This unique beer brand is the product of a collaboration between a renowned beer brewer and an Indian chef. The focus of the brand is not only on the brewing process but also enhancing the experience of pairing beer with an array of global flavors.

A Global Recognition

Rupee’s beers have succeeded in gaining international media attention and have found a place on the shelves of select retail chains such as Costco, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Total Wine, Wegmans, and various Indian and international restaurants. The brand has expanded its availability from being present in 14 East Coast states to now offering direct-to-consumer delivery in 45 states. This expansion allows more customers the opportunity to enjoy these award-winning beers from the comfort of their homes.

The Genesis of Rupee

Rupee Beer was founded by Van and Sumit Sharma, who were motivated by the conspicuous absence of Indian beer offerings in Maine. Their family, a line of restaurateurs, had settled in Maine after immigrating from the UK and Germany. To create a beer that complements the spicy and rich flavors of world cuisine, they joined forces with Alan Pugsley. Pugsley, a globally recognized beer brewer with over 40 years of experience, is the creator of over 100 beer brands.

Expansion and Availability

The Indian-inspired brand, Rupee Beer, has now broadened its availability for direct delivery in 45 states, increasing its retail presence from 14 to a much larger footprint. This award-winning beer, crafted by master brewer Alan Pugsley and Indian chefs Van & Sumit Sharma, can now be delivered straight to consumers’ doors across a wide range of states. This offers a unique beer experience for those who enjoy pairing beer with a variety of global flavors.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

