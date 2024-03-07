Rubio's Coastal Grill Rolls Out New Shrimp Entrees for Lent; Cafe 222 Celebrates 25th Anniversary

As Lent season approaches, Rubio's Coastal Grill is spicing up its menu with two new shrimp entrees, while Cafe 222 commemorates its 25th anniversary with a special breakfast offering. Rubio's introduces the Panko-Crusted Crispy Shrimp Two Taco Plate and Burrito, featuring sustainable shrimp and a unique chile aioli sauce. Concurrently, Cafe 222 delights diners with its Green Eggs and SPAM, a tribute to its original menu from 1992.

Delicious Innovations at Rubio's

Understanding the importance of Lent for many of its customers, Rubio's Coastal Grill has added the Panko-Crusted Crispy Shrimp Two Taco Plate and the Panko-Crusted Crispy Shrimp Burrito to its menu. These dishes combine the crunchy texture of panko bread crumbs with the sweet and spicy flavors of Rubio's signature chile aioli sauce, offering a fresh take on Lenten dining. Rubio's commitment to sustainability is evident in its choice of shrimp, catering to environmentally conscious consumers.

Cafe 222 Turns 25

Celebrating a quarter-century of success, Cafe 222 is bringing nostalgia to the table with its Green Eggs and SPAM. Owner Terryl Gavre embraces the dish's controversial main ingredient, SPAM, highlighting its enduring appeal among patrons since the cafe's opening in 1992. This special offering not only celebrates the cafe's milestone anniversary but also pays homage to its San Diego roots and the timeless charm of its breakfast favorites.

New Culinary Experiences in San Diego

The culinary landscape of San Diego continues to evolve with the introduction of innovative dining concepts and expansions. From the whimsical cookie-cupcake hybrids at Sprinkles Cupcakes to The Curious Fork's gluten-free bakery products reaching new markets, San Diego's food scene is buzzing with creativity and inclusivity. Additionally, establishments like The Grass Skirt and Farmer's Fix are redefining dining and delivery services, offering unique experiences and convenient healthy options to the community.