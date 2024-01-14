en English
Business

RPM Bakehouse Brings Its Renowned Baked Delights to Toronto

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:24 am EST
RPM Bakehouse Brings Its Renowned Baked Delights to Toronto

RPM Bakehouse, the esteemed bakery rooted in Jordan, Ontario, has unveiled a thrilling update for the denizens of Toronto. The bakery, renowned for its superior quality baked goods, has been a crowd-puller since its inception in January 2022. Such is the allure of its offerings that patrons readily embark on an hour-long journey to satiate their craving for the bakery’s delicacies.

Rooted in Local Heritage

Not just a bakery, but an affiliate of Pearl Morissette Winery and Restaurant Pearl Morissette, RPM Bakehouse is committed to employing local heritage grains and ingredients in its productions. Some of these ingredients are cultivated on the premises of the Pearl Morissette estate, adding an extra layer of authenticity and freshness to their baked goods. The bakery’s product line-up includes traditional items like sourdough bread and pastries, all made with utmost precision and passion.

Pop-up in Toronto

While the bakery’s famed sandwiches will not be part of the pop-up’s menu, it will provide customers with an opportunity to purchase pantry staples along with their favorite baked goods. The pop-up shop will be stationed at 20 Victoria and will operate every Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., kicking off on January 22. The management has yet to announce an end date for the pop-up.

Bracing for the Popularity Surge

Given the immense popularity of RPM Bakehouse, potential visitors are advised to show up early to circumvent the anticipated queues. The pop-up is expected to mirror the success of the original bakery, becoming a regular pit-stop for both locals and visitors in search of top-quality baked goods. However, the pop-up’s limited operating hours and high demand mean that early arrival is key to securing the bakery’s coveted items.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

