Rouses Market Opens New Store in North Baton Rouge, Alleviating Food Desert

Rouses Market, a leading supermarket chain, marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of its latest store in north Baton Rouge on January 11. Situated at the busy intersection of Florida Boulevard and North Ardenwood Drive, the new 44,000-square-foot store is a beacon of hope for an area identified as a food desert, where residents have long struggled to access fresh and affordable food.

Advertisment

Addressing Food Insecurity

CEO Donny Rouse underscored the significance of the store's placement, acknowledging the critical role it plays in the community's growth. The store's strategic location will alleviate the food insecurity issue by providing easy access to fresh, affordable food. This grand opening was more than a commercial event; it was a response to a pressing community need.

Job Creation and Local Economy Boost

Advertisment

But the impact of the store extends beyond addressing food scarcity. Rouse highlighted that the store would employ nearly 200 individuals in both full-time and part-time roles, making it a substantial source of local employment. This influx of jobs is expected to invigorate the local economy and contribute to the area's overall development.

A One-Stop Shop for Convenience

The new Rouses Market store is not just about selling groceries. It's designed to offer a comprehensive shopping experience, featuring a deli department stocked with quality Boar's Head products and providing conveniences such as online shopping and curbside pickup options. These features underscore Rouses Market's commitment to customer service and its adaptability in the face of modern shopping trends.

Advertisment

Revitalizing the Area

The store's opening is the culmination of collaborations with local officials and organizations. Key stakeholders, including Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr., were instrumental in bringing this project to fruition. The store is expected to catalyze the redevelopment of the Ardenwood Shopping Center and breathe new life into the surrounding area, signaling a brighter future for north Baton Rouge.

In a show of community spirit and commitment, Rouses Market celebrated the grand opening by making generous donations to various nonprofit organizations and emergency services in the community. This act of corporate social responsibility not only underscores Rouses Market's commitment to community welfare but also sets a precedent for other businesses in the area to follow.