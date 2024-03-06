Round Table Pizza Celebrates Pi Day: Exclusive $3.14 Deal for Royal Rewards Members

On March 06, 2024, Round Table Pizza announced a special offer to celebrate Pi Day, providing Royal Rewards Members an opportunity to enjoy a Personal Cheese Pizza for just $3.14 with any Large or XL pizza purchase. This initiative by the Los Angeles-based franchise underscores its commitment to quality, showcasing homemade dough and top-tier ingredients. Marketing Manager Jillian Bowman emphasized the brand's dedication to crafting pizzas that embody the founder's vision of sharing love through pizza.

Delicious Tradition Meets Mathematical Celebration

Combining the mathematical constant Pi (3.14) with a culinary treat, Round Table Pizza's Pi Day deal is more than just a promotion; it's a celebration of the brand's longstanding tradition. For over six decades, Round Table Pizza has been renowned for its commitment to quality, from scratch-made dough to its signature three cheese blend and hand-sliced vegetables. This Pi Day, the tradition continues with a deal that not only honors the mathematical constant but also the meticulous craft of pizza making at Round Table Pizza.

A Deal to Savor: How to Participate

To participate in this savory deal, pizza enthusiasts must be enrolled in the Royal Rewards Program before March 14. This exclusive offer is available all day at participating locations, inviting members to indulge in a pizza experience that highlights the brand's dedication to freshness and quality. The promotion not only offers a delicious perk to loyal customers but also serves as an invitation for new patrons to join the Royal Rewards community and enjoy the benefits of membership beyond Pi Day.

Looking Ahead: Round Table Pizza's Vision

As Pi Day approaches, Round Table Pizza's commitment to quality and community stands at the forefront of its celebrations. Marketing Manager Jillian Bowman's remarks reflect a vision that goes beyond mere transactions; it's about creating moments that bring people together. With this Pi Day deal, Round Table Pizza reinforces its reputation for excellence and its mission to "share a little pizza with someone you love," turning a simple meal into an opportunity for connection and celebration.

As the Pi Day deal unfolds, it's clear that Round Table Pizza's blend of tradition, quality, and community engagement continues to resonate with customers old and new. This celebration is not just about enjoying a piece of pizza at a great price; it's a testament to the enduring legacy of a brand that puts love and care into every slice.