Rotary Wine Pairing Dinner: A Fusion of Culinary Artistry and Philanthropy

Under the roof of the historic Moose Lodge on F and Curry streets, the Rotary Wine Pairing Dinner unfurled as a spectacle of culinary and viticultural brilliance, leaving the palates of 96 attendees tingling with delight. The star of the evening, Celebrity Chef Mano Lujan, renowned for his culinary craftsmanship at The Shed and Red House BBQ, weaved a menu specifically designed to echo the intricate flavors of wines from Eberle Winery in Paso Robles.

An Evening of Gastronomic Indulgence

The evening commenced with a pour of Eberle's 2021 Reserve Chardonnay, setting the stage for a series of gourmet dishes each exquisitely paired with select wines. Each course unfolded as a unique taste experience, expertly crafted to complement the notes of Eberle's wines. The appetizer course offered a lavish spread of seared scallops and an assortment of cheeses, setting the tone for the delicacies to follow.

The main course, a culinary masterpiece, comprised of curry braised beef short ribs, served alongside a medley of vegetables and barley. This hearty ensemble was meticulously paired with Eberle wines, magnifying the flavors and creating a harmonious blend of taste and texture. The culinary journey reached its zenith with a dessert of pistachio Ricotta cake, embellished with spiced dark chocolate and mulberries, served with Eberle Port, leaving the attendees satiated and mesmerized.

A Night of Entertainment and Philanthropy

Amidst the culinary delights, the night pulsated with the melodious tunes of pianist Eliza Lytle, a 50/50 card draw, and the thrill of an auction. However, beyond the wine and gourmet dishes, the event served a deeper purpose. It stood as a significant fundraiser for the Rotary Club's community projects, including Interact youth groups, food drives, literacy programs, scholarships, and more.

With its long-standing tradition of community service, the Rotary Club not only provided an evening of gastronomic pleasure but also encouraged attendees to look forward to future events and seize the opportunity to join the Rotary in their community-centric endeavors. The essence of the evening was not just about indulging the senses but also about fostering a sense of community and shared responsibility.