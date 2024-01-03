Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Cafe: From Pandemic Beginnings to a New Venue

Amidst the echoes of engines and the aroma of freshly brewed coffee, Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Cafe, a beloved breakfast and lunch diner, has migrated to a new home. The establishment has relocated from its original abode on Bond Avenue to the erstwhile Flight Deck restaurant space within Central Flying Service’s flight training facility at 2301 Crisp Dr. This move is not just a physical one; it’s a leap of faith and a testament to resilience and growth.

From Humble Beginnings

Owned by the triumvirate of Alisha Black, Liz Maxey, and Katie McDaniel, Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Cafe first flung open its doors in April 2020. It was a period of global uncertainty, when the pandemic had taken a stranglehold on the world. Undeterred, Rosie’s served comfort in the form of food for takeout and delivery, bringing a sense of normalcy to an otherwise chaotic period. Despite the timing, the cafe managed to carve a niche for itself, garnering a loyal customer base, particularly among those laboring in the nearby industrial area.

The New Chapter

The decision to relocate was not an impromptu one. An offer made in October, coupled with the allure of a larger kitchen space replete with improved amenities like a walk-in cooler, set the wheels in motion. The new venue boasts more tables, facilitating increased footfall, and two conference rooms, broadening the cafe’s appeal. The shift, accomplished in a single day, was a testament to Rosie’s commitment to its local community and the unwavering support of its customers.

Beyond the Horizon

With this move, Rosie’s has not just changed its location but also expanded its services. Retaining its operating hours from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, the cafe will now introduce Saturday breakfast service. This new initiative is aimed at catering to terminal traffic as well as supporting a local softball team. The inaugural Saturday breakfast is slated for January 13. Though there is a tinge of nostalgia for the old location, the owners, along with their patrons, are brimming with enthusiasm for the future at the new venue.