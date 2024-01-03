Roscoes Coffee to Brew a New Chapter in Yakima

As the new dawn breaks over Yakima, the city is set to welcome an award-winning coffee stand. The former Cruisin’ Coffee location at 111 E. Washington Ave, once a hub of caffeinated conversations, had been lying dormant as the previous proprietors decided to concentrate their efforts on another venue. This left a void and led to a whirlwind of speculations about the prospective tenant. The rumor mill churned out amusing conjectures, including a drive-thru liquor store cheekily nicknamed ‘Boozin’ Coffee’.

Roscoes Coffee: The Tri-Cities’ Favorite

However, the actual successor to the location is far from a liquor store. Roscoes Coffee, a popular coffee stand hailing from Richland, Washington, is the confirmed new occupant. Known for its robust brews and warm service, Roscoes Coffee has steadily brewed its way into the hearts of the Tri-Cities (Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland) residents. The coffee stand has been recognized as the Tri-Cities Best Coffee Shop by the readers of the Tri-Cities Herald in consecutive years, 2022 and 2023, cementing its status as a local favorite.

Expansion to Yakima: A New Chapter

With a well-established reputation in Richland, Roscoes Coffee now sets its sights on Yakima. The company has confirmed plans to open its second location at the Washington Ave. & South 1st St. site. The move signals the coffee stand’s ambition to expand its footprint and bring its acclaimed brews to a larger audience.

Community Anticipation Builds

While the grand opening date remains under wraps, the news of Roscoes Coffee’s arrival has already stirred excitement among Yakima’s locals. The prospect of having another drive-thru beverage option, and one that carries the weight of accolades no less, has the community eagerly awaiting the inaugural brew. As Yakima prepares to welcome Roscoes Coffee, the city looks forward to a new chapter of caffeinated stories and shared moments.