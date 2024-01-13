en English
Food

Ron’s and Tom’s Bar & Cafe: A British Culinary Delight Now Open in Meir

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:40 am EST
Ron's and Tom's Bar & Cafe: A British Culinary Delight Now Open in Meir

Meir proudly welcomes a new culinary destination, Ron’s and Tom’s Bar & Cafe, which has officially opened its doors after a brief initial launch last December. Located on Uttoxeter Road, the venue is a quintessential British bar and cafe, offering patrons a delightful array of meals throughout the day, including sumptuous Sunday roasts and convenient delivery services.

A Taste of British Comfort

The cafe’s robust menu is a tribute to traditional British fare, with an emphasis on hearty breakfasts and comforting meals. The standout offering is the £14.50 ‘belly buster breakfast’, a generous feast featuring bacon, sausages, black pudding, hash browns, toast, and oatcakes. This delectable spread is complemented by beans, a grilled tomato, and mushrooms, promising a gratifying start to the day.

A Delayed Yet Warm Welcome

The official inauguration of Ron’s and Tom’s Bar & Cafe was initially timed to coincide with the Meir Christmas lights switch-on in December. However, unforeseen circumstances necessitated a delay, resulting in the official opening taking place this week. Despite the postponement, the cafe has managed to garner significant support and admiration from the community.

Expressions of Gratitude

In the wake of the successful launch, the venue made a heartfelt social media post. The message conveyed the profound gratitude of the manager, head chef, and the directors of the business towards their patrons for their unwavering support and enthusiasm. As Ron’s and Tom’s Bar & Cafe embarks on its gastronomic journey, it looks forward to serving and delighting the inhabitants of Meir and beyond.

Food United Kingdom
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

