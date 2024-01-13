Ron’s and Tom’s Bar & Cafe: A British Culinary Delight Now Open in Meir

Meir proudly welcomes a new culinary destination, Ron’s and Tom’s Bar & Cafe, which has officially opened its doors after a brief initial launch last December. Located on Uttoxeter Road, the venue is a quintessential British bar and cafe, offering patrons a delightful array of meals throughout the day, including sumptuous Sunday roasts and convenient delivery services.

A Taste of British Comfort

The cafe’s robust menu is a tribute to traditional British fare, with an emphasis on hearty breakfasts and comforting meals. The standout offering is the £14.50 ‘belly buster breakfast’, a generous feast featuring bacon, sausages, black pudding, hash browns, toast, and oatcakes. This delectable spread is complemented by beans, a grilled tomato, and mushrooms, promising a gratifying start to the day.

A Delayed Yet Warm Welcome

The official inauguration of Ron’s and Tom’s Bar & Cafe was initially timed to coincide with the Meir Christmas lights switch-on in December. However, unforeseen circumstances necessitated a delay, resulting in the official opening taking place this week. Despite the postponement, the cafe has managed to garner significant support and admiration from the community.

Expressions of Gratitude

In the wake of the successful launch, the venue made a heartfelt social media post. The message conveyed the profound gratitude of the manager, head chef, and the directors of the business towards their patrons for their unwavering support and enthusiasm. As Ron’s and Tom’s Bar & Cafe embarks on its gastronomic journey, it looks forward to serving and delighting the inhabitants of Meir and beyond.