Roger Sharp's Culinary Journey: From Churro Cart to T's Red Tacos in Pismo Beach

At age 17, Roger Sharp embarked on a culinary adventure with a churro cart, laying the foundation for his future in the food industry. Today, as the owner of T's Red Tacos in Pismo Beach, Sharp offers a unique dining experience, featuring red queso tacos and a selection of savory and sweet delights, including his beloved churros, now with chocolate or caramel fillings.

Advertisment

A Nostalgic Start with a Sweet Twist

Sharp's entrepreneurial spirit was ignited in his teenage years, operating a churro cart at local fairs. This early venture not only introduced him to the food industry but also instilled a lifelong passion for churros. Despite no longer owning the cart, Sharp's affection for this sweet treat remains, inspiring its incorporation into T's Red Tacos' menu.

Spice, Flavor, and Innovation at T's Red Tacos

Advertisment

T's Red Tacos distinguishes itself with its signature red queso tacos, made with handmade red corn tortillas and a special spice blend. Sharp's preference for spicy food is reflected in the eatery's salsa selection, particularly the habanero salsa. The restaurant's most popular dish, birria, a spicy beef stew, exemplifies Sharp's commitment to bold flavors. Additionally, T's offers innovative dishes like red birria ramen and loco fries, catering to diverse palates.

Seafood Selections and a Vibrant Atmosphere

While T's Red Tacos stands out for its unique taco offerings, seafood enthusiasts can enjoy shrimp and octopus incorporated into various dishes. Sharp's personal favorite, the pulpo cocktail, highlights his fondness for texture and flavor. The eatery's decor, featuring Day of the Dead sugar skull murals, contributes to a lively and welcoming ambiance, aligning with Sharp's vision of a relaxed yet distinctive dining experience.

Through T's Red Tacos, Roger Sharp has crafted an eatery that resonates with his personal journey from a churro cart operator to a successful restaurateur. This establishment not only pays homage to his beginnings but also showcases his innovative approach to Mexican cuisine, promising a memorable dining experience for locals and visitors alike. With its blend of nostalgia, innovation, and a dash of spice, T's Red Tacos embodies Sharp's culinary philosophy and his dedication to offering something truly special in Pismo Beach.