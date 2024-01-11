en English
Food

Rockpool at W Goa Celebrates Grand Reopening with Exclusive Event

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 3:58 am EST
Rockpool at W Goa Celebrates Grand Reopening with Exclusive Event

Perched beneath the historic Chapora Fort, the Rockpool lounge at W Goa recently celebrated a grand reopening, marking a new chapter in its journey. The exclusive event was graced by the presence of Indo Warehouse, a New York-origin platform and label. Founders Kahani and Kunal Merchant, along with other renowned DJ producers, gave an electrifying performance, setting the rhythm for the evening.

Enthralling Ambiance and Panoramic Views

Rockpool lounge, with its cliffside façade, offers patrons a mesmerizing experience. The panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and Vagator Beach add an ethereal touch to the ambiance. It’s not just a luxury dining destination; it’s a space that transcends traditional culinary boundaries with a globally inspired menu.

Globally Inspired Menu

The lounge presents patrons with a unique gastronomic journey. Its offerings include both an experiential fine dining menu and a casual beachside menu with tapas and small bites, reflecting coastal living and local flavors. Signature dishes like Cafreal Chicken Forminhas and Peri-Peri Lobster Forminhas celebrate the culinary heritage of Goa. Recognizing diverse dietary needs, the menu also includes items like Hummus and Quinoa Salad and customizable Stone Bowl options.

Dynamic Menu and Innovative Cocktails

At Rockpool, the cocktail menu is as intriguing as the food. It features innovative twists on classic drinks, promising a refreshing sip with every order. The venue hosts a variety of events and themed nights, ensuring an exciting experience every time you visit. The emphasis on fresh, seasonal, and locally sourced ingredients ensures a dynamic menu that stays in tune with the current season.

Food India Travel & Tourism
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

