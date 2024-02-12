Rock Stars of the Supply Chain: Honoring Cold Chain Innovators

Ryan Polakoff of Nexterus and Tom Moore of ProvisionAi Honored as Rock Stars of the Supply Chain

Cold Chain Innovators Recognized for their Outstanding Contributions

In a ceremony held on February 12, 2024, Food Logistics magazine recognized several influential figures in the global cold food supply chain industry. Among the recipients of the prestigious Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award were Ryan Polakoff from Nexterus and Tom Moore, Founder and CEO of ProvisionAi.

Ryan Polakoff, a Rising Star in the industry, has made significant strides in his involvement with supply chain events and charity fundraising. He has been instrumental in moderating panels and speaking at conferences, sharing his expertise and insights with colleagues and stakeholders.

Tom Moore, on the other hand, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement award for his over three decades of experience in the sector. As the Founder and CEO of ProvisionAi, he has successfully provided optimized replenishment transportation scheduling solutions for the global cold food supply chain.

Under his leadership, ProvisionAi has helped top companies such as Unilever, Nestle, and P&G recognize substantial savings in their supply chain processes.

Everstream's Jon Davis, Mark Russo, and Heather Kosztowny Receive Accolades

The Rock Stars of the Supply Chain awards also recognized the achievements of individuals from Everstream, a leading provider of global supply chain solutions. Jon Davis and Mark Russo were honored with the Lifetime Achievement award, while Heather Kosztowny received the Rising Star accolade.

Jon Davis is renowned for his expertise in weather and climate impact on global commodities. By leveraging this knowledge, he has played a crucial role in reshaping the supply chain risk management landscape.

Mark Russo, on the other hand, has ensured the integrity and efficiency of Everstream's weather data, making it an invaluable resource for clients across various industries.

Heather Kosztowny has been lauded for her work in leading the design and development of Everstream Connect, a new logistics product that has significantly improved food safety, enhanced efficiency, and disrupted supply chain disruptions.

David "Davey" Miller of Marine Repair Services-Container Maintenance Corp Recognized as a Rising Star

David "Davey" Miller, Senior Director of Operations at Marine Repair Services-Container Maintenance Corp (MRS-CMC), was also named as one of this year's Rock Stars of the Supply Chain in the Rising Stars category. His dedication, collaboration, and leadership in the cold food supply chain industry have been commended, contributing significantly to the global cold chain.

In conclusion, the Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award by Food Logistics magazine acknowledges the achievements, vision, and contributions of influential figures in the cold food supply chain industry. These individuals have played a pivotal role in improving food safety, enhancing efficiency, and disrupting supply chain disruptions, ultimately reshaping the global cold food supply chain landscape.