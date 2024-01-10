Rock N Roll Sushi Set to Roll Out Two New Locations in Florida

Rock N Roll Sushi, the distinctive American-style sushi restaurant, is all set to broaden its footprint in Florida. The brand is geared up to introduce two new outlets in the southeastern Treasure Coast region. A significant Area Development Agreement has been signed with the Gannascoli brothers, Vincent and Nicholas. The duo is known for their successful venture with Tropical Smoothie Cafes in Stuart and Jensen Beach.

Rock N Roll Sushi's Foray into Florida

The first location is likely to open its doors in the second quarter of 2024 in Stuart at the Baron Shoppes Plaza. This will be closely followed by another outlet in the Tradition community of Port St. Lucie, with an expected launch in the first quarter of 2025.

Chris Kramolis, the Chief Development Officer for Rock N Roll Sushi, expressed his excitement about the expansion. He foresees the brand offering a unique dining experience with its amalgamation of bold flavors and a vibrant rock 'n roll atmosphere.

Rock N Roll Sushi embarked on its gastronomic journey in 2010 in Mobile, Alabama. Since then, the brand has witnessed rapid growth, expanding to over 50 locations. The brand's mission is to offer an experience where music and food lovers can relish the rock music they adore while savouring the sushi rolls they desire.