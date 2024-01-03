Roberto’s Osteria Brings Authentic Italian Cuisine to Tropicana Gardens Mall

Known for its authentic Italian cuisine and warm, inviting ambiance, Roberto’s Osteria has recently expanded its footprint with a new outlet at Tropicana Gardens Mall in Selangor. The original restaurant, a go-to destination for Italian food lovers since 2020, continues to thrive at the Bangsar Shopping Centre.

Bringing Italy to Malaysia

Roberto’s Osteria is a testament to the culinary prowess of founder Roberto Guiati, who traces his lineage back to Emilia-Romagna, Italy. His commitment to authenticity is evident in the menu that is replete with classic Tuscan and Emilian dishes, cuisines not commonly found in Malaysia. Ensuring the highest degree of genuineness, Guiati sources ingredients directly from Italy and entrusts the kitchen to chefs from his and his wife’s native regions.

A Blend of Tradition and Innovation

A distinct feature of Roberto’s Osteria is the wood- and gas-fired pizza ovens which have been imported from Italy. These ovens symbolize the harmonious marriage of traditional Italian cooking methods and modern technology, enabling the creation of exquisite flavors that captivate the palate.

Communal Dining and Signature Dishes

Emphasizing the Italian tradition of communal dining, many dishes at Roberto’s Osteria are designed for sharing. Among the recommended dishes are the Burrata alla Caprese, bruschetta, Taglieri e Formaggi, Filetto di Barramundi, Sea Bass Cartoccio, and the Pizza Sole. Each dish has been crafted to provide a taste of Italy in every bite.

While the article hints at potential future expansion plans for Roberto’s Osteria, no specifics are currently available. Customers can experience the authentic Italian culinary journey at the new outlet at Tropicana Gardens Mall, open daily from 11 am to 10 pm. For more updates and information, connect with the restaurant on Facebook and Instagram.