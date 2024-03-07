River-Sea Chocolates Expands with New Factory Near Reston Station, Strengthening DC Area Presence

River-Sea Chocolates, a prominent bean-to-bar chocolate manufacturer, announced plans to expand its operations by opening a new factory near Reston Station, signaling a significant growth phase for the company. Co-founder Krissee D'Aguiar, a Reston native, expressed her excitement about the expansion, highlighting the company's desire to enhance accessibility for customers and visitors within the D.C. area. This strategic move aims to bridge the gap between the company's origins and its future aspirations, leveraging its unique connection to northern Brazil's cocoa farms.

A Sweet Journey from Brazil to D.C.

The journey of River-Sea Chocolates began in 2017 when Krissee and Mariano D'Aguiar visited family in northern Brazil. Inspired by the region's rich cocoa production and the potential to use food as a cultural bridge, they embarked on a mission to create high-quality chocolate that would connect their life in D.C. with their Brazilian roots. Since then, River-Sea has grown from a small operation into D.C.'s go-to bean-to-bar chocolate maker, emphasizing sustainable sourcing and ethical production practices.

Expanding Horizons

With the announcement of the new factory near Reston Station at 11495 Sunset Hills Road, River-Sea Chocolates is set to further cement its presence in the D.C. area. The choice of location underscores the company's commitment to being more accessible, situating itself closer to major transport links like the Metro. This expansion not only promises to bring River-Sea's unique chocolate offerings closer to a broader audience but also reflects the company's growth and the increasing demand for artisanal, sustainably sourced chocolate.

Commitment to Community and Sustainability

At the heart of River-Sea Chocolates is a deep commitment to community engagement and environmental sustainability. The company maintains close relationships with cocoa farmers in Brazil, ensuring fair trade practices and supporting small-scale agriculture. By preserving its original retail shop and cafe in Chantilly while expanding to Reston, River-Sea aims to strengthen its community ties and continue promoting a message of sustainability and ethical consumption. This dual approach underscores the company's philosophy of creating not just chocolate, but a story of connection, community, and care for the planet.

As River-Sea Chocolates prepares to open its doors in Reston, the move is more than just a business expansion; it's a testament to the power of passion, heritage, and ethical business practices in creating a successful, community-focused enterprise. With its roots firmly planted in Reston and branches reaching out to embrace a wider audience, River-Sea is poised to create ripples of positive change, one chocolate bar at a time.