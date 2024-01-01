Rising Food Prices and Declining Cooking Skills: A Double Whammy for Canadians

In the face of rising food prices, Canadians are grappling with a decline in cooking skills, making it increasingly difficult to adapt their diets and improvise with less costly ingredients. This problem, according to food economist and associate professor at the University of Guelph, Mike von Massow, is more pronounced now than it was three or four decades ago. A staggering two million Canadians have resorted to using food banks, shedding light on the severity of food affordability issues.

Impact of the Pandemic and Changing Dietary Habits

During the pandemic, there was a noticeable rise in home cooking. However, the diversity and versatility of the meals prepared remain uncertain. A report from Dalhousie University revealed that only a minority of Canadians ventured into learning new recipes during this period. A shift in dietary habits, driven by the normalization of processed and pre-prepared foods and a lack in the transfer of cooking skills from parents to children, has played a significant role in the erosion of culinary capabilities.

The Financial Implications of Diminished Cooking Skills

Individuals like Raj Thandhi, driven by the need to manage their budgets, have voiced their experiences of learning to cook. The financial benefits of cooking skills become especially apparent in times of economic hardship. Mairlyn Smith, a professional in the field, echoes this sentiment, pointing out the negative impact of eliminating mandatory home economics courses on cooking literacy.

Coping with Rising Food Prices

The surge in food prices has led self-taught cooks like university student Annie Belov to turn to online resources for meal ideas to deal with the cost of living. The typical Canadian family of four can expect an increase of about 700 in their annual food bill as food prices are projected to rise by 2.5 to 4.5 percent in 2024. Alongside this, other costs such as electricity rates and home prices are also set to escalate.