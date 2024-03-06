Rising Culinary Star Aspen Caples: From Military Brat to Executive Chef at Firebrew

Virginia Beach's culinary scene is being redefined by Aspen Caples, a 31-year-old executive chef with a military background and a passion for cooking. Caples, who now leads the kitchen at Firebrew Bar & Grill, shares her journey from following in her family's military footsteps to embracing the culinary arts, finding inspiration in her experiences and the seasons to create innovative dishes.

Formative Years: A Blend of Military Discipline and Culinary Passion

Caples' upbringing in a military family stationed across Europe and the Middle East exposed her to diverse cultures and cuisines. Despite the military tradition in her family, Caples was drawn to the culinary world, a passion nurtured by her sister and the Food Network. Opting for culinary arts over JROTC in high school, she pursued her dream, gaining foundational skills at the Culinary Institute of Virginia and honing her craft under the mentorship of Executive Chef Marc Taylor at Fire and Vine.

Mastering the Kitchen: From Line Cook to Executive Chef

In her eight years at Firebrew Bar & Grill, Caples has transitioned from line cook to executive chef, overseeing kitchen operations and menu development. Her approach to cooking is adaptable, focusing on creating enjoyable dishes without being tied to a favorite. Under her leadership, Firebrew has become known for its innovative dishes, such as the Earl Grey-infused "Tea in the Springtime" dessert. Mentorship from industry veterans like Ralph Clayton Anderson has played a significant role in her development as a chef.

Looking Ahead: Dreams of a Bistro and Culinary Innovation

With aspirations to one day own an upscale yet casual bistro, Caples is committed to staying at Firebrew for the foreseeable future. The restaurant's quarterly wine dinners, a highlight for Caples, showcase her creativity and ability to craft dishes inspired by the seasons. Her culinary philosophy, emphasizing adaptability and enjoyment, points to a bright future for Caples and the Firebrew Bar & Grill.