Rising Cost-of-Living Expenses Cause Surge in Food Insecurity in Queensland and Beyond

In an alarming revelation, Foodbank Queensland Chief Executive Jess Watkinson has reported a surge in the number of Queenslanders battling food insecurity. Even demographics traditionally immune to such struggles, including families with dual incomes and homeowners with mortgages, are now being encompassed by this issue. The cause? Escalating cost-of-living expenses.

Food Insecurity: A Rising Concern

Charities tied to Foodbank Queensland have noticed that a broad spectrum of individuals, even those in stable rental situations, are now facing difficulties in procuring sufficient food. Situations where they skip meals or endure entire days without eating have become common. This unsettling trend underscores the fact that the rising cost of living is leaving no one untouched.

A Global Problem

Food insecurity is not confined to Queensland alone. Globally, various countries are grappling with similar issues. In Fiji, the government has shifted from food voucher assistance to cash assistance, allowing people in rural and maritime regions more flexibility in utilizing the support. Concurrently, in the United States, butter prices have skyrocketed by 81 percent in a year, a high not seen since 1998, owing to surging exports and inadequate supply from dairies.

Deepening Crises

Further east, in Bangladesh, a World Food Programme survey conducted in August 2023 revealed that approximately 24 percent of the population, or 40 million people, were food insecure, a trend that has been on the rise since May of the same year. High food prices, coupled with diminishing real income, present a formidable challenge to the poor in accessing adequate and nutritious food. Meanwhile, local media in Iran report impending food shortages in public institutions such as hospitals, prisons, and child care centers due to soaring food prices. The increasing food costs have affected the quality of hospital food, leading to the use of packaged foods instead of freshly made items.

In this global scenario, it becomes evident that the issue of food insecurity is not just a local problem but a global crisis. With cost-of-living expenses continually on the rise, the world must band together to address this issue before it escalates further.