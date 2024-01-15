en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Rising Cost-of-Living Expenses Cause Surge in Food Insecurity in Queensland and Beyond

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 11:08 pm EST
Rising Cost-of-Living Expenses Cause Surge in Food Insecurity in Queensland and Beyond

In an alarming revelation, Foodbank Queensland Chief Executive Jess Watkinson has reported a surge in the number of Queenslanders battling food insecurity. Even demographics traditionally immune to such struggles, including families with dual incomes and homeowners with mortgages, are now being encompassed by this issue. The cause? Escalating cost-of-living expenses.

Food Insecurity: A Rising Concern

Charities tied to Foodbank Queensland have noticed that a broad spectrum of individuals, even those in stable rental situations, are now facing difficulties in procuring sufficient food. Situations where they skip meals or endure entire days without eating have become common. This unsettling trend underscores the fact that the rising cost of living is leaving no one untouched.

A Global Problem

Food insecurity is not confined to Queensland alone. Globally, various countries are grappling with similar issues. In Fiji, the government has shifted from food voucher assistance to cash assistance, allowing people in rural and maritime regions more flexibility in utilizing the support. Concurrently, in the United States, butter prices have skyrocketed by 81 percent in a year, a high not seen since 1998, owing to surging exports and inadequate supply from dairies.

Deepening Crises

Further east, in Bangladesh, a World Food Programme survey conducted in August 2023 revealed that approximately 24 percent of the population, or 40 million people, were food insecure, a trend that has been on the rise since May of the same year. High food prices, coupled with diminishing real income, present a formidable challenge to the poor in accessing adequate and nutritious food. Meanwhile, local media in Iran report impending food shortages in public institutions such as hospitals, prisons, and child care centers due to soaring food prices. The increasing food costs have affected the quality of hospital food, leading to the use of packaged foods instead of freshly made items.

In this global scenario, it becomes evident that the issue of food insecurity is not just a local problem but a global crisis. With cost-of-living expenses continually on the rise, the world must band together to address this issue before it escalates further.

0
Australia Food Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
3 mins ago
High Prices No Deterrent for Fans at Australian Open
The Australian Open, one of the world’s most prestigious tennis tournaments, is in full swing, drawing in not just sports enthusiasts but also patrons ready to splurge on high-priced merchandise and gourmet food and drink, despite the current economic climate. The official store at Melbourne Park has become a bustling marketplace, offering a range of
High Prices No Deterrent for Fans at Australian Open
ChargePoint to Cease Operations in Australia: A Setback to Green Infrastructure
21 mins ago
ChargePoint to Cease Operations in Australia: A Setback to Green Infrastructure
NSW South Coast Motel's 'Unreasonable' Rules Spark Outrage
31 mins ago
NSW South Coast Motel's 'Unreasonable' Rules Spark Outrage
Stephen Laybutt, Former Australian Olympian, Found Dead in New South Wales Bushland
3 mins ago
Stephen Laybutt, Former Australian Olympian, Found Dead in New South Wales Bushland
Ex-Socceroo Stephen Laybutt Found Deceased in New South Wales
4 mins ago
Ex-Socceroo Stephen Laybutt Found Deceased in New South Wales
Australia's Tertiary Entry Requirements: A Debate Between Domestic and International Standards
20 mins ago
Australia's Tertiary Entry Requirements: A Debate Between Domestic and International Standards
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Global Echo against Chinese Unification
21 seconds
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Global Echo against Chinese Unification
The Frosty Fight for Republican Nomination: A Prelude to Iowa Caucus
2 mins
The Frosty Fight for Republican Nomination: A Prelude to Iowa Caucus
Iowa Caucuses Kickstart the 2024 U.S. Federal Election Season
2 mins
Iowa Caucuses Kickstart the 2024 U.S. Federal Election Season
High Prices No Deterrent for Fans at Australian Open
3 mins
High Prices No Deterrent for Fans at Australian Open
Revolutionizing Physiotherapy: Startoon Labs' Pheezee, World's Smallest EMG Machine
3 mins
Revolutionizing Physiotherapy: Startoon Labs' Pheezee, World's Smallest EMG Machine
Stephen Laybutt, Former Australian Olympian, Found Dead in New South Wales Bushland
3 mins
Stephen Laybutt, Former Australian Olympian, Found Dead in New South Wales Bushland
Ex-Socceroo Stephen Laybutt Found Deceased in New South Wales
4 mins
Ex-Socceroo Stephen Laybutt Found Deceased in New South Wales
YouGov Poll Foresees Potential Political Storm for Tories
12 mins
YouGov Poll Foresees Potential Political Storm for Tories
100 Days of Conflict: Israel's Attack on Gaza Continues Amid Diminishing Hope for Diplomacy
12 mins
100 Days of Conflict: Israel's Attack on Gaza Continues Amid Diminishing Hope for Diplomacy
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
14 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app