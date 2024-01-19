Rising Alcohol Prices Spark Discussion on Home Brewing: Michael Hing's Past Revealed

Michael Hing, a prominent co-host on The Project, startled his colleagues by confessing to a potentially illicit pastime: home distilling vodka. The revelation came during a discussion about the anticipated escalation in beer and cocktail prices, underlining an issue that might nudge more Australians towards home brewing as an economic alternative.

Unprecedented Hike in Alcohol Prices

In an alarming forecast, Nick Cody, another co-host, highlighted the impending inflation in alcohol prices. The price of a pint of beer, he noted, is expected to surge from $12 to $15, while a cocktail might soon cost more than $24. This upsurge, stemming from a combination of rising taxes and a looming cost-of-living crisis, threatens to render social drinking an unaffordable luxury for many Australians.

The Lure of Home Brewing

In a humorous yet pointed remark, Susie Youssef suggested that the steep rise in prices might drive more individuals to brew their beer at home. This led to a broader conversation about how the affordability of social drinking is prompting people to seek unconventional solutions. Amidst the banter, Michael Hing disclosed his past experience with home distillation. He admitted that his home-brewed vodka was not only of substandard quality but possibly illegal, underscoring the lengths people might go to sidestep commercial prices.

Industry leaders call for Reforms

Meanwhile, industry groups are urging the government to halt the planned tax hike on alcohol, warning that the surge in prices could cripple the industry. Industry leaders and business owners argue that the tax increases are making alcoholic drinks unaffordable and exacerbating inflation. They emphasize the need for significant reform to navigate these challenging market conditions and protect local manufacturing, including breweries and distilleries.

While the discussion on The Project adopted a lighthearted tone, it highlighted a serious issue faced by Australians: the rising cost of living and its implications for social activities such as pub visits. As the price of alcohol escalates, more individuals may find themselves exploring home brewing, despite its potential legal and quality issues.