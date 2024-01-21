Rise of the Cluck: US Fast-Food Chains Bet Big on Chicken

A surge in poultry popularity is prompting U.S fast-food chains to expand their chicken-centric menus, with offerings evolving beyond the humble chicken wing or chicken sandwich to a plethora of crispy, fried delights. Major players in the fast-food and fast-casual dining spaces are capitalizing on this craze, pioneering new menu additions, launching chicken-dedicated marketing campaigns, and even inaugurating specialized chicken outlets.

Chicken: The New Fast Food Kingpin?

For years, hamburgers and fries dominated fast food menus. But the winds of change are blowing, and chicken is swiftly emerging as the new kingpin. The industry's shift towards chicken is not merely about meeting the existing demand; it is also a strategic move to entice customers who prefer poultry over other meats. Despite lingering concerns about health implications and potential market saturation, the restaurant industry sees a lucrative opportunity in the chicken segment. The drive for diversification, combined with the competitive nature of the food industry, has laid the groundwork for this poultry revolution.

Bojangles: Riding the Chicken Wave

Take Bojangles, a Southern fast-food chain. It plans to crack open the market further by opening 270 new restaurants across the United States by 2024. The chain is catering to the growing demand for chicken by pushing boneless options, promoting chicken tenders, and adding new menu items like the Bo-Berry Biscuit, along with an array of milkshake flavors, lemonades, and teas. But it isn't stopping there. Bojangles is also exploring non-traditional locations like travel plazas, universities, food trucks, dining halls, and airports, aiming to reach customers wherever their appetite for chicken may lead them.

Chicken: A Boon or A Bubble?

As fast-food chains continue to bet on chicken, a crucial question arises: Is this trend a boon or a bubble? Only time will tell. But one thing is certain, for now - Americans are facing an abundance of chicken-focused menu options, from the classic fried chicken to inventive dishes that put a new spin on this popular protein. With industry leaders betting on continued consumer interest in these products, it seems the chicken craze is here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future.