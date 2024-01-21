Günther Hach Amar Pioneers Sustainable Shift in German Produce Industry: Paper Bands Gain Traction as Eco-Friendly Packaging Choice

Within the fruit and vegetable sector in Germany, the gravitation towards sustainable packaging solutions is gaining momentum, with a marked preference for paper bands. Leading the vanguard in this shift is Günther Hach Amar, Managing Director of West Producer Marketing, who began his journey with adhesive plastic bands seven years ago during his tenure at Landgard West.

A Shift from Plastic to Paper Bands

Over time, the company made a successful transition to paper bands, a choice especially favoured for organic products where the use of plastic is considered inappropriate. Today, the use of paper bands has expanded to include a broad range of products such as zucchini, peppers, and bananas, as well as some conventional products. Hach Amar's collaboration with André Vois of bandOlution continues to fuel the momentum towards sustainable packaging.

West Producer Marketing and Sustainable Packaging

West Producer Marketing, established on January 1, 2021, is built on three main pillars: regional distribution of strawberries, asparagus, and rhubarb, import and distribution for domestic retail, and services such as goods control and packing for partners and online retailers. Despite a decline in sales of organic fruits and vegetables, attributed to inflation and price increases, the use of paper bands where it has been established continues to hold steady.

The Future of Sustainable Packaging

Hach Amar champions the idea of extending the use of paper bands to all fruit and vegetable packaging. He acknowledges that for certain sensitive products, like tomatoes or avocados, paper trays may be more appropriate, and some products may still necessitate the use of plastic for sufficient protection. In parallel, Theegarten Pactec, a Dresden-based company, is leading the way in refining high-speed packaging machinery to facilitate the industrial-scale processing of sustainable packaging materials, particularly those based on paper. The company has successfully re-engineered its machines to handle paper-based flow packs, cater to the distinct characteristics of sustainable packaging materials, and develop a unique process for the suction-supported sealing of recyclable mono materials.