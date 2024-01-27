Rise of Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages in India: Radico Khaitan and Others Launch New Products

In recent years, India has seen a rising trend in the consumption of flavoured and coloured alcoholic beverages. Established liquor brands, catering to the evolving tastes of the urban Indian consumer, are launching an array of new products to meet this burgeoning demand. Among these, Radico Khaitan, a leading Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) manufacturer, stands out with its innovative offering – Magic Moments Remix Pink Vodka.

Flavoured Vodkas and Market Dynamics

This novel addition to Radico Khaitan's flavoured vodka range is infused with natural flavours of black mulberry, elderflower, and raspberry. This expands an already diverse selection that includes orange, green apple, and chocolate, among others. The company's flavoured vodka sales have seen a significant surge from 45% to 65% of their total vodka sales since FY2016. This reflects a growing consumer appetite for unique alcoholic experiences, particularly in the urban 25-40 age group, who seek individuality in their drink choices.

Emerging Players in the Flavoured Alcoholic Beverage Market

Radico Khaitan is not alone in capitalising on this trend. John Distilleries, another Indian alcohol brand, is also tapping into this market with flavoured whisky and gin offerings. Their products, such as Fireball cinnamon flavoured whisky and Roulette and Malhar gins with natural botanical flavours, are gaining traction. The post-Covid-19 era has seen a significant upswing in the popularity of these flavoured beverages.

Rum Joins the Flavoured Alcoholic Beverage Trend

While vodka and gin have been the frontrunners, rum is also experiencing a revival in the flavoured segment. Piccadily Distilleries introduced Camikara 3 Years Old, a pure cane juice rum, and Radico Khaitan launched 1965 Spirit of Victory Lemon Dash Rum. Despite being a niche category, flavoured and coloured alcohol continues to witness steady and growing interest, especially in urban areas, indicating potential for sustained demand.