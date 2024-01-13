Rise in Oil Prices Sparks Global Thefts of ‘Liquid Gold’

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has led to a myriad of global implications, one of which is a significant rise in oil prices. This escalation has resulted in an unexpected consequence – criminal gangs targeting cooking oil from restaurants, pubs, and supermarkets to convert it into biofuel. The price of vegetable oil has surged as both Russia and Ukraine are major producers of sunflower oil. This has led to cooking oil being labelled as ‘liquid gold’ by criminals.

Geographical Scope of the Crime

Law enforcement agencies across various regions in the UK, including London, Manchester, Derbyshire, North Wales, Yorkshire, Lancashire, and Hampshire, have issued warnings about these thefts. The problem isn’t confined to the UK – it has also become prevalent in other parts of Europe, North America, and Australia.

Noteworthy Incidents

A notable incident occurred in Enfield, North London, where gangs impersonated waste oil collectors to steal from pubs on the Isle of Wight. In Norwich, staff at Morrison’s supermarket managed to thwart an attempted theft by Bulgarian men from Wood Green.

Impact on the Food Industry

The criminal activity surrounding cooking oil theft has been estimated to be worth tens of millions of pounds, posing a significant impact on the food industry. This situation has prompted calls for businesses to secure their cooking oil supplies more effectively. In France, arrests were made in connection with the theft of 385 tonnes of oil, valued at around £500,000 over three months.