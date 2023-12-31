en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Ring in New Year 2024 with These Five Kid-Friendly, Non-Alcoholic Drinks

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:09 am EST
Ring in New Year 2024 with These Five Kid-Friendly, Non-Alcoholic Drinks

As the clock ticks towards the advent of New Year 2024, there’s a growing trend among party planners to make celebrations more inclusive, especially for the younger guests. Gone are the days when soft drinks were the only beverage option for children at festive gatherings. This year, the spotlight is on creative, non-alcoholic drinks that are as exciting as they are delicious. Here are five such beverages, guaranteed to add a dash of fun and flavor to any New Year’s Eve party.

Festive Snow Punch

A delightful blend of vanilla ice cream, milk, lemon, banana, and citrus soda, the Festive Snow Punch is creamy, flavorful, and incredibly refreshing. This drink is an instant party hit, offering an exciting twist on traditional punch recipes.

Pomegranate Mojito

Next up is the non-alcoholic Pomegranate Mojito, a refreshing concoction of pomegranate juice, lemon juice, honey, mint leaves, club soda, and ice cubes. Topped with a garnish of pomegranate seeds, this drink is as visually appealing as it is delicious.

Classic Hot Chocolate

Who can resist the timeless appeal of Hot Chocolate? Enriched with milk, cream, cocoa powder, sugar, vanilla extract, and chocolate chips, and finished off with a dollop of whipped cream and a cherry, this warm beverage brings comfort and joy in every sip.

Orange Yogurt Soda Punch

For a zesty and refreshing twist, consider the Orange Yogurt Soda Punch. This drink combines orange juice, yogurt, and soda in a tangy fusion that’s sure to be a hit among kids and adults alike.

Apple Punch

Rounding off the list is the Apple Punch, a simple yet heavenly beverage made with apple juice, cranberry juice, honey, ground cinnamon, and sparkling water. This drink brings a touch of warmth and coziness to the party, making it an excellent choice for winter celebrations.

These kid-friendly beverages are not just delicious; they also contribute to making New Year’s Eve celebrations more inclusive and enjoyable for children. So this year, as we usher in 2024, let’s ensure that our festivities cater to all ages, making the joy of the new year truly universal.

0
Food
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

'Best Job in the World': Walled City Brewery's Unique Beer Tasting Role Attracts 2,500 Global Applicants

By Quadri Adejumo

UK's Green Wave: A Surge in Plant-Based Diets and Vitamin Deficiencies

By Dil Bar Irshad

Baristas' Coffee Preferences: A Reflection of Quality and Taste

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Pancham Puriwala: A Culinary Legacy from the 1840s Continues to Charm Mumbai

By Dil Bar Irshad

Gandhi Family's Marmalade Making Moment: A Blend of Familial Camarader ...
@Food · 1 hour
Gandhi Family's Marmalade Making Moment: A Blend of Familial Camarader ...
heart comment 0
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Ho Chi Minh City Unveils Top Ten Dishes in ‘100 Interesting Things’ List

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Ho Chi Minh City Unveils Top Ten Dishes in '100 Interesting Things' List
Global Frenzy Over ‘Best Job in the World’: 2,500 Apply for Beer Tasting at Walled City Brewery

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Global Frenzy Over 'Best Job in the World': 2,500 Apply for Beer Tasting at Walled City Brewery
Dave Portnoy: The Unexpected Kingmaker of the American Pizza Industry

By Waqas Arain

Dave Portnoy: The Unexpected Kingmaker of the American Pizza Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Incumbent Felix Tshisekedi Expected to Win DR Congo Presidential Elections
23 seconds
Incumbent Felix Tshisekedi Expected to Win DR Congo Presidential Elections
European Union at a Crossroads: Echoes of the Past and the Road Ahead
3 mins
European Union at a Crossroads: Echoes of the Past and the Road Ahead
eThekwini Mayor Refutes Accusations of Supporting Zuma-Linked Party with Municipal Resources
3 mins
eThekwini Mayor Refutes Accusations of Supporting Zuma-Linked Party with Municipal Resources
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024
3 mins
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
4 mins
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
4 mins
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
5 mins
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
5 mins
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
6 mins
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
6 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app