Ricky's All Day Grill Expands Presence in Edmonton with New Mill Creek Location

On January 17, the Canadian family restaurant chain, Ricky's All Day Grill, known for its hearty breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, is launching a new location in the Mill Creek area of Edmonton. This will be the eighth Ricky's outpost in Edmonton, building upon the seven existing establishments, which include six All Day Grills and one Breakfast Cafe.

Expanding the Ricky's Experience

For those familiar with Ricky's, this new location will present the same beloved menu items that have made the restaurant a staple for Canadian families. From the signature buttermilk pancakes, waffles, and French toast, to the classic eggs Benedict for breakfast, to the Alberta beef burgers, fried chicken, and fish and chips for lunch and dinner, the Mill Creek location promises to deliver the quintessential Ricky's experience. The restaurant chain, currently operating over 85 restaurants across Canada, has already proven its popularity among Canadians with its blend of comfort food and friendly service.

Embracing Growth

The new Mill Creek location is a testament to Ricky's ongoing growth trajectory. The restaurant chain, besides its seven existing locations in Edmonton, is expanding its reach to serve an even larger customer base. The Mill Creek outpost, like its counterparts, will operate from 6:30 AM to 10:00 PM, offering diners the flexibility to enjoy Ricky's wide array of dishes at any time of the day. Moreover, the new Ricky's location will be conveniently situated at a Holiday Inn, providing added convenience for hotel guests and local residents alike.

Future Prospects

While this new location marks another milestone in Ricky's expansion, it seems to be just the beginning. The family restaurant chain shows no signs of slowing down, hinting at potential for more openings in Edmonton and beyond. As Ricky's continues to win over the hearts of Canadians with its all-day dining and friendly service, the future seems bright for this beloved restaurant chain.