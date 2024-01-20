Rick Stein Introduces 'Ramble and Recharge': A Unique Weekend Getaway in Cornwall

Renowned celebrity chef Rick Stein has unveiled a unique weekend retreat, 'Ramble and Recharge', designed for those with a penchant for both the breathtaking vistas of Cornwall and the culinary arts. The holiday experience is meticulously fashioned to grant guests the chance to traverse the scenic landscapes of Cornwall via walking trails, all while relishing the region's most exquisite seafood.

Stunning Accommodations and Nature Trails

The package comprises accommodation in rooms bearing distinctive names such as St Petroc's Bistro, St Edmund's House, and The Seafood Restaurant. Participants also gain access to Stein's trail guide, offering valuable insights into mindful breathing and walking meditation across a variety of routes tailored for different fitness levels. The walks encompass spectacular coastal scenery, landmarks, and towns such as the charming Padstow.

The getaway guarantees a hearty breakfast each morning, a delectable three-course lunch at the St Petroc's Bistro, and an extravagant three-course dinner at The Seafood Restaurant. Bookings are open until March 28, with the package starting at 500 for two people for a two-night stay, inclusive of breakfast, one lunch, and one dinner.