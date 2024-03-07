Rich's Unveils Italian-Style Pizza Lineup at 2024 International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas

Buffalo, NY-based global food company Rich Products (Rich's) is set to expand its pizza dough and crust offerings with an Italian-style lineup, showcasing these new products at the 2024 International Pizza Expo. Slated for March 19-21 in Las Vegas, this reveal marks a significant step towards meeting the growing consumer demand for authentic global flavors in the pizza industry. Donna Reeves-Collins, senior vice president of Rich's Pizza & Flatbread Category, highlighted the company's journey to Italy for inspiration, aiming to bring a slice of European excellence to North American markets.

It's Not Pizza... It's Pinsa

Rich's introduction of Italian Pinsa, a Roman-style pizza crust known for its unique fermentation process and hand-stretched dough, takes center stage in their new portfolio. This product aims to replicate the crispy yet soft texture found in authentic Italian pizzas, using ingredients imported from Italy. The company is leveraging the Pizza Expo as a platform to offer attendees a first taste of Pinsa, alongside other products in their Authentically Italian range, including various sizes of Pinsa crusts and Dough Balls made with Double Zero '00' Italian style flour.

One-Stop-Shop for Pizza Operators

Rich's is positioning itself as a comprehensive resource for pizza operators looking to diversify their menu offerings. The company's expanded product line not only includes the new Pinsa and Dough Balls but also Gluten-Free Detroit Style Pizza Crusts, reflecting Rich's commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences. This expansion underscores Rich's strategy to stay ahead of pizza trends by offering a full spectrum of doughs, parbaked crusts, and fully-topped retail-ready pizzas.

Meet Rich's

Rich Products Corporation, a family-owned food company, has been inspiring possibilities in the food industry for decades. With a product range extending from cakes and icings to appetizers and specialty toppings, Rich's serves a global clientele across various sectors, including foodservice and retail. The company's commitment to innovation is evident in its approach to the 2024 International Pizza Expo, where it plans to showcase not just its products but the depth of its industry insight and dedication to quality.

As Rich's prepares to introduce its Authentically Italian pizza lineup at the International Pizza Expo, the move signals not only the company's expansion into new culinary territories but also its responsiveness to evolving market trends. This strategic direction not only promises to enrich the company's product portfolio but also sets a new benchmark for authenticity and innovation in the pizza industry, potentially influencing future consumer preferences and industry standards.