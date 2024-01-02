Richland Public Health Uncovers Critical Health Violations in Recent Restaurant Inspections

In a recent series of inspections carried out between December 26 and December 28, Richland Public Health identified critical health violations at several dining establishments across Mansfield, Bellville, Butler, and Ontario. These infringements ranged from inadequate knowledge by the person in charge to improper food cooling, misuse of handwashing sinks, and the incorrect usage of gloves by food workers.

Disconcerting Violations

The inspections unearthed a multitude of violations that pose serious health risks. Food items were found to be inadequately protected from contamination, a violation raising concerns about potential foodborne illnesses. Other infractions included the improper cooling of food items, a critical factor in preventing bacterial growth and ensuring food safety. The person in charge at some establishments exhibited inadequate knowledge about food safety protocols, a lapse that could lead to systemic issues in maintaining food hygiene.

Unclean Conditions and Pest Infestations

Further aggravating the situation, some establishments were cited for using handwashing sinks for storage, compromising their primary purpose of ensuring hygiene. Other establishments were called out for unclean food-contact surfaces and improper use of gloves by food workers, contributing to an unsanitary environment. A significant number of facilities were also flagged for pest infestations, an alarming revelation indicating a severe lack of cleanliness and maintenance.

Corrective Measures and Noteworthy Violations

Corrective actions were immediately enforced during the inspections, with some facilities voluntarily discarding affected food items. Others were issued strict instructions to remedy the identified issues by specific dates. Among the violations, Mansfield Correctional Institution stood out for flaws in their cooling processes and misuse of handwashing sinks, both of which were corrected on-site. South Side Pizza LLC, despite a previous infraction, was again found to have a mouse infestation. Warrior Drive-In & Pizza was flagged for not discarding food when required, and Jersey Mike’s Subs was cited for unclean equipment and improper cold holding temperatures.