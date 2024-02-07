Richelieu Foods Initiates Recall of Vegan Pizzas Over Undeclared Milk Allergen

Richelieu Foods Inc., the Illinois-based food manufacturing company, has voluntarily initiated a recall of its 365 Whole Foods Market Vegan Ultimate Veggie Thin Crust Pizza. The recall has been triggered by the potential presence of an undeclared milk allergen, which may pose serious or life-threatening reactions for individuals with milk allergies.

Details of the Recall

The product under scrutiny is specifically marked with the LOT CODE 06152024 and a best by date of June 15, 2024. The recall encompasses no more than 144 individual pizzas, which were inadvertently shipped to select Whole Foods retail stores in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas.

It is crucial to note that other varieties of 365 Whole Foods pizzas are not affected by this recall and carry the appropriate labeling. The recall notice was posted on the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Enforcement Reports page.

Consumer Advisory

Consumers who have purchased the recalled pizzas are advised not to consume them. They can either dispose of the products or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Richelieu Foods Inc. has provided contact information for consumers who may have queries or concerns related to this recall.

No Reported Illnesses

As of the recall announcement, there have been no reports of illnesses or allergic reactions associated with the consumption of the recalled pizzas. Continuous monitoring is in place to ensure consumer safety and prevent potential health hazards.