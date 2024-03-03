Revolutionizing Italian Cuisine: Tony & Luigi's Launches Neapolitan Pizza and Craft Cocktails in Merrick

In a bold move that merges traditional Italian flavors with modern dining experiences, cousins Lou Neglia and Anthony St. George have expanded their culinary empire with the opening of Tony & Luigi's next to their Merrick La Bottega location. This new venture introduces wood-fired Neapolitan pizza and a full-service bar to their already impressive repertoire, aiming to create a rustic yet refined atmosphere for diners.

From La Bottega to Tony & Luigi's: A Culinary Evolution

After 13 successful years of operating La Bottega franchises across Syosset, Merrick, and East Meadow, Neglia and St. George decided it was time to elevate their offerings. The available corner storefront next to their Merrick location presented the perfect opportunity to innovate. Transforming the space with exposed brick, reclaimed wine barrels, and vintage decor, they've created a welcoming environment that pays homage to Italian traditions while embracing contemporary dining trends. At the heart of Tony & Luigi's is the wood-fired oven, expertly manned by Lorenzo Montesanto, a seasoned pizzaiolo with an impressive resume that includes stints at Eataly and Charred Brick Oven in Seaford.

A Menu That Marries Tradition and Innovation

Tony & Luigi's menu boasts over 20 classic 12-inch Naples-style pizzas, offering both traditional red and white pies. Favorites like Margherita and Diavola sit alongside inventive creations such as Margherita alla vodka and the New York-inspired pepperoni pie. Beyond pizza, the restaurant serves up panuozzi, freshly baked rolls filled with an assortment of meats, cheeses, and vegetables, as well as calzones, salads, antipasti, and oven-baked pastas. With nothing on the menu exceeding $21, Tony & Luigi's is dedicated to offering high-quality, accessible Italian cuisine.

Raising the Bar: Signature Cocktails and Italian Wines

The bar at Tony & Luigi's is not to be overlooked, featuring 11 signature cocktails and a curated selection of Italian wines that complement the menu's rich flavors. From Vermentino from Sardinia to Nero d'Avola from Sicily, the wine list invites diners to embark on a vinous journey through Italy's diverse regions. The challenge for Neglia and St. George moving forward is to master the art of 'coursing out' meals in the style of a traditional trattoria, ensuring guests enjoy a seamless dining experience from drinks to desserts.

As Tony & Luigi's continues to refine its service and expand its offerings, it stands as a testament to the dynamic nature of Italian cuisine and the endless possibilities that come with blending tradition and innovation. This latest venture by Neglia and St. George not only enriches Merrick's culinary landscape but also sets a new standard for Italian dining on Long Island.