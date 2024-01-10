en English
AI & ML

Revolutionizing Culinary Landscape: CES 2024’s High-Tech Kitchen Gadgets

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:37 pm EST
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, a global stage for next-generation innovations, saw the unveiling of a plethora of high-tech kitchen gadgets. These innovations hold the promise of transforming meal preparation, cooking, and beverage crafting through the integration of advanced technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

GE Appliances’ Indoor Smoker

Leading the pack is GE Appliances with its new indoor smoker, priced at $1,000. This compact appliance, designed specifically for urban living, is a game-changer for apartment dwellers. It is thoughtfully engineered to contain smoke, thus allowing users to enjoy smoked dishes without the associated inconvenience.

Brisk It’s NeoSear and ColdSnap’s Ice Cream Machine

Brisk It introduced the NeoSear, a smart grill embedded with generative AI technology. This grill guides users through the cooking process, ensuring a foolproof barbecuing experience. Another standout appliance was the ColdSnap ice cream machine. This gadget is essentially a Keurig for ice cream, whipping up frozen treats in a mere two minutes.

Chef AI’s Air Fryer and Bartesian’s Cocktail Mixer

Chef AI launched a one-touch air fryer that utilizes AI to automatically adjust settings for different foods. This feature aims to improve cooking outcomes, even for the least experienced chefs. Bartesian, on the other hand, exhibited its advanced cocktail mixer, the Premier. This device simplifies the bartending process with a touch screen interface and a capsule-based system, making it easy to create a variety of cocktails.

iGulu’s Brewing Machine and Artly Coffee’s Barista Bot

For beer enthusiasts, iGulu presented an automated brewing machine that allows easy home brewing of a wide range of beer styles. Lastly, Artly Coffee‘s barista bot has been making waves at various locations across the Pacific Northwest and New York City. This bot uses motion sensors to replicate the movements of a skilled barista, thereby preserving the craft of fine coffee making while utilizing modern technology.

The CES 2024 served as an excellent platform to showcase these innovative kitchen gadgets. With their high-tech features and AI capabilities, these tools are set to redefine the culinary landscape, making cooking a more enjoyable and effortless experience.

AI & ML Food
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

