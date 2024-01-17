Revolution Brewing Unveils New Premium Lager: Cold Time

Revolution Brewing, an Illinois-based brewery lauded for its award-winning IPAs and seasonal beers, has unveiled its latest creation: a Premium Lager christened Cold Time. This new entrant into the brewery's impressive portfolio is set to be available in 12-pack 12-ounce cans, on draft, and in 16-ounce tall boys, catering to a wide range of beer enthusiasts.

Artistry in a Can

The heart of Cold Time lies in its unique recipe, which marries Midwest two-row barley, Mexican lager yeast, and German hops, all brewed with pristine Great Lakes water. Revolution Brewing's commitment to quality is evident in this lager's brewing process, which emphasizes slow, lower-temperature fermentation. This approach ensures a brewery-fresh, never pasteurized beer that offers an enhanced flavor profile, a testament to Revolution Brewing's dedication to craft.

A Design That Speaks Volumes

Cold Time not only delights the palate but also the eyes, with a unique dual-faced can design. The can sports inverted light and navy blue colors, symbolizing the transition of day to night. This design choice invites consumers to pause, unwind, and savor a moment of relaxation with Cold Time, regardless of the time of day.

From Pilot Batches to the Main Stage

Before its launch, Revolution Brewing perfected Cold Time through numerous one-barrel pilot batches and brewpub brews. The positive feedback received during these trials paved the way for its official launch. More than 80 restaurants and bars in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana are already serving Cold Time on draft. The distribution is set to expand to Minnesota and Iowa starting January 22nd. To celebrate this new addition, a launch party for Cold Time is scheduled at Emporium Logan Square in Chicago on February 1.

Revolution Brewing, the largest independently owned brewery in Illinois, continues to build on its reputation for innovation and quality. With the introduction of Cold Time, the brewery reaffirms its commitment to brewing exclusively in Chicago and distributing its unique beers across several states.