Reviving Tradition: New Landlord at The Cricketers Inn Aims to Restore Pub's Historic Charm

Andrew Gwilliam-Kent, at 30, has recently embarked on a journey to breathe new life into The Cricketers Inn, a cherished local pub in the village of Easton near Winchester. Officially taking the helm last month, Gwilliam-Kent steps in following the abrupt exit of the previous landlord in October. His vision? To transform the establishment back to its glory days, emphasizing a community-first, family-friendly atmosphere.

Embracing Community and Tradition

Gwilliam-Kent, transitioning from an operations manager role at a bathroom company in Bournemouth, has been warmly embraced by the local community. His initiative to revitalize The Cricketers Inn revolves around making the pub an extension of the villagers' living rooms, a stark contrast to the mid to high-end gastro pubs prevalent in the area. The welcome party held on March 2 was a testament to the community's support, drawing in new faces and fostering a vibrant atmosphere. Gwilliam-Kent's dedication to community engagement and his desire to inject his personality into the pub's ethos are evident in his early successes.

A New Chapter with a Nod to the Past

In his short tenure, Gwilliam-Kent has already made significant strides in enhancing the pub's offerings and ambiance. From introducing an all-day pizza menu to planning for an upgraded fresh and home-cooked food selection, his efforts are aimed at providing quality, affordable dining options. Additionally, the introduction of events such as business breakfasts and WI lunches illustrates his commitment to making The Cricketers Inn a hub for communal activities. With ambitions to improve the inn's accommodations and his successful elevation of the food hygiene rating, Gwilliam-Kent is well on his way to achieving his vision.

Looking to the Future While Honoring the Past

As Gwilliam-Kent navigates the challenges and rewards of his new role, his focus remains clear: to ensure The Cricketers Inn remains a beloved landmark for years to come. By intertwining his personal goals with the pub's storied 150-year history, he seeks to create a space that honors its heritage while evolving to meet contemporary needs. The Cricketers Inn's journey under Gwilliam-Kent's stewardship is a compelling narrative of community resilience, tradition, and the enduring appeal of the quintessential British pub.