Reviving Family Farms: This Old Farm Meats and Processing Leads the Way

In the heart of Indianapolis, a beacon of hope for family farms and emerging meat brands thrives: This Old Farm Meats and Processing. Dedicated to supporting local farmers and businesses, this USDA-certified facility offers education, marketing support, and meat processing or co-packing services, ensuring traceability and transparency in every product.

Advertisment

The Heart of the Matter: Reviving Local Farms

This Old Farm Meats and Processing is more than just a meat packaging facility. It's a lifeline for family farms and emerging meat brands in Indianapolis and beyond. By providing education, marketing support, and co-packing services, This Old Farm empowers local farmers and businesses to thrive in an increasingly competitive market. Their commitment to traceability ensures that customers know exactly where their meat comes from, fostering trust and loyalty.

The facility processes live lambs, meat lambs, and breeding stock, offering unique packaging options for local businesses. With two on-site butcher shops, customers can purchase products directly from their website or store. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, This Old Farm Meats and Processing invites the public to witness their dedication to quality and transparency firsthand.

Advertisment

Power in Partnership: Alpine Wurst Meat House

One such success story is the Alpine Wurst Meat House, a traditional German meat shop founded in 1977 in Honesdale, PA. After closing its restaurant due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alpine Wurst found new life by focusing on meat processing. Run by Mark and Gretchen Eifert, the company offers a variety of award-winning German meats, including bratwurst, krainerwurst, and bauernwurst.

With 26 employees and strong roots in the community, Alpine Wurst is a testament to the power of partnership. They sponsor school tours of their facility and participate in programs sponsored by the Pennsylvania and American Associations of Meat Processors. To expand their business, Alpine Wurst is about 70% complete with construction to add a high pressure processing (HPP) system, which will allow them to provide HPP tolling services to other companies and extend the shelf life of their products without the use of preservatives.

Advertisment

Innovation and Expansion: High Pressure Processing

This new HPP system will make Alpine Wurst's products eligible for food programs in health care facilities, retirement communities, and schools. By embracing innovation, This Old Farm Meats and Processing and its partners are not only reviving local farms and businesses but also shaping the future of meat processing.

This Old Farm Meats and Processing's commitment to quality and transparency extends to their own product offerings. Customers rave about the sharpness and quality of their knives, the flavor of their DIY sausage and snack stick kits, and the variety of spice blends and accessories available. One customer even shared their experience of building a DIY meat processing facility and becoming self-sufficient in processing their own meat using This Old Farm's products.

In a world where mass-produced, anonymous meat products dominate supermarket shelves, This Old Farm Meats and Processing offers a refreshing alternative. By supporting family farms and emerging meat brands, they're fostering a more sustainable, transparent, and delicious future for meat production.

As the sun sets on another day at This Old Farm Meats and Processing, the facility hums with activity. Farmers drop off livestock, employees package and process meat, and customers browse the butcher shops. In the heart of Indianapolis, a community of farmers, businesses, and consumers come together, united by a shared commitment to quality, transparency, and the power of local partnerships.