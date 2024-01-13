Revival of Armenian Wine Industry: A Tribute to Indigenous Grape Varieties

Armenia, the ancient land nestled in the cradle of viniculture, is experiencing a resurgence in its wine industry, driven by its distinctive local grape varieties. Among its prized indigenous grapes, Voskehat stands out. Often referred to as the queen of Armenian grape varieties, Voskehat is celebrated for its thick skin, longevity, and versatility in winemaking. This allows it to produce a spectrum of flavors, ranging from vegetal and key lime to tropical notes.

Voskehat: The Queen of Armenian Grapes

Wine experts often draw parallels between Voskehat and Chenin Blanc due to their similar blending capacities, especially for sparkling wines. Its versatility and adaptability to the region’s climate have earned Voskehat a revered status among Armenian grape varieties.

Armenia’s Diverse Grape Varieties

Besides Voskehat, the Armenian vineyard is home to a plethora of unique grape varieties. Khatoun, celebrated for its high acidity and tart flavors, often finds itself in a blend with Voskehat. Kangun, a grape developed during the Soviet era for brandy production, has adapted well to the Armenian terroir, lending freshness and honeyed notes to white and sparkling wines.

Another noteworthy grape is Garan Dmak. Known for its vegetal and ripe pear flavors, this grape is often compared to French Sancerre. However, the pride of Armenian grape varieties is the Areni Noir. This grape, often described as the pearl of Armenian grape varieties, produces wines with pronounced acidity, deep color, and aromas of cherry and blackcurrant. Wine connoisseurs often liken Areni Noir to Burgundian wines due to its thin skin and bright acidity.

Blend Of Innovation And Tradition

The Armenian wine industry also boasts hybrids like Tigrani, a cross between Saperavi and Areni Noir, that adds fruitiness and florality to tannic red varieties. The grape Haghtanak, translating to ‘victory’, is a deeply colored and tannic grape often found in blends. Kakhet, traditionally used for Port-style sweet wines, is now recognized for its light, aromatic profile with notes of berries and pepper. A rare gem in the Armenian vineyard is Tozot, a grape with high acidity and vibrant strawberry notes, used in various wine styles, including rosé and brandy.

These unique grape varieties encapsulate the potential and richness of the Armenian wine industry. The increasing interest among wine enthusiasts and professionals signals a promising future for Armenian wines on the global stage.