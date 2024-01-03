Return of Special Terry’s Chocolate Orange Flavor Excites Sweet Tooths

For the lovers of indulgence and the sweet-toothed individuals among us, there’s a new reason to rejoice. A special flavor of Terry’s chocolate orange, infused with crushed mini eggs, has made a return, and has been spotted in Morrisons, a renowned supermarket chain in the UK. The product, priced at a friendly £2, has sparked a wave of excitement among chocolate enthusiasts, despite Easter being several months away.

Unveiling the Seasonal Treat

The early availability of this seasonal delicacy was highlighted by a TikTok video from a social media user known as ‘New Food Spotter UK’. The video, showcasing the find, has garnered over 227,500 views, and the response to the return of this Easter treat has been overwhelmingly positive. However, this has also fueled a discourse about the timing and the taste of the product.

Public Reaction to the Easter Chocolate

While many are rushing to stock up on these Easter goodies, others have expressed mixed feelings. One user expressed disappointment in the taste, while another was taken aback to see Easter treats making an appearance in January. The early entrance of Easter chocolates into the market has certainly raised eyebrows, but it has also ignited the festive spirit among many.

Hotspots for Chocolate Deals

But Morrisons isn’t the only place for sweet deals. Asda has also emerged as a hotspot for chocolate enthusiasts. Shoppers like Hazel Clark are sharing their bargain finds in the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group. Hazel’s haul included a variety of discounted chocolates, such as Turkish delight, orange Aero bars, Terry’s chocolate orange snowballs, Belgian chocolate slabs, and Cadbury tree decorations, adding to the overall festive chocolate fervor.