Retirement Beckons for Yellowknife’s Vietnamese Noodle House Owners

In a heartwarming tale of hard work and perseverance, the beloved owners of Yellowknife’s Vietnamese Noodle House, Kim Luong and her husband Hung Le, have announced their retirement. After 18 tireless years of serving the community, the couple is set to pass the baton to new hands, marking the end of an era.

A Journey of Dedication

Luong and Le’s journey is reflective of the Canadian dream. Immigrating from Vietnam in the mid-1990s, the couple initially settled in Calgary. Hung Le toiled as a taxi driver in the early years, painstakingly saving until they had enough to buy the Vietnamese Noodle House. Their entrepreneurial spirit shone, especially considering the scarcity of Vietnamese eateries in the area at that time.

Transition of Ownership

The restaurant, renowned for its authentic Vietnamese cuisine, will not be disappearing from Yellowknife’s culinary scene. After a brief closure for transition, the establishment will continue to operate under new ownership. The exact details of the new proprietors remain undisclosed, but the continuation of the restaurant’s legacy is a testament to the couple’s successful tenure.

Community Response

The couple’s daughter, Branda Le, and the restaurant’s loyal customers express a bittersweet sentiment towards the news. While they are happy for the couple’s well-deserved retirement, they also express curiosity about how the couple will adjust to a more relaxed lifestyle after years of incessant work. Yellowknife residents will have one final opportunity to enjoy the restaurant’s offerings under the current ownership before it temporarily closes for the transitional phase.