Restoran Mi Wantan Kedah: A Culinary Journey from Kuala Lumpur to Kedah

Restoran Mi Wantan Kedah, tucked away in the bustling streets of Kuala Lumpur’s Jalan Lazat area, breaks away from the ordinary with its distinctive blacked-out windows and tranquil atmosphere. The restaurant, which began its journey as a humble stall at Restaurant Mountain Hill, has now transformed into a culinary haven renowned for its unique Kedah-style wantan mee.

Distinct Kedah-Style Wantan Mee

The signature dish of this establishment, the Kedah-style wantan mee, is a testament to the restaurant’s innovative approach. This version of the popular dish stands out for its deliberate avoidance of dark soy sauce, a staple in many variants. This omission gives the wantan mee a lighter appearance, a stark contrast to the norm. But, it’s not just the appearance that sets it apart; the flavor profile is rich, infused with the aroma of lard, striking a harmonious balance between subtlety and richness.

Eclectic Menu Reflecting Kedah’s Proximity to Thailand

The restaurant’s menu is a vibrant mix of familiar and adventurous choices. It offers an array of dishes such as the daring Belacan Pork Noodle, which will tickle the palate of the more adventurous foodies, and the safer BBQ Pork Wantan Noodle for those who prefer to stick to the classics. In addition, the menu features rice dishes and Thai-influenced noodle soups and salads, a nod to Kedah’s geographical proximity to Thailand.

Affordable Prices and Alluring Desserts

The prices at Restoran Mi Wantan Kedah are surprisingly affordable, with noodle dishes priced below RM10. Patrons also have the option to purchase their sambal belacan, a perfect accompaniment to elevate any meal. The restaurant also features a tempting selection of Thai desserts. These desserts, characterised by less sweetness, include Thai Pandan Layer Kuih and Tapioca Kuih. The selection rotates on weekdays, with a more extensive array available during the weekends.

Restoran Mi Wantan Kedah is a hidden gem in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, offering an immersive dining experience that transcends borders. The restaurant is open daily from 8 am to 4 pm, except on Thursdays, welcoming patrons to sample and savour their unique culinary offerings.