Business

Restaurants Battle Rising Costs and Lingering Patrons in Post-Pandemic Recovery

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:42 pm EST
Restaurants Battle Rising Costs and Lingering Patrons in Post-Pandemic Recovery

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospitality industry is battling a new set of challenges. Increased customer footfall, a positive sign of recovery, ironically, is causing unexpected problems. Patrons, basking in the joy of dining out, are lingering longer at their tables, leading to increased wait times and potential losses as prospective customers choose to dine elsewhere.

Lingering Patrons: A New Challenge

Restaurants, in a bid to ensure smooth operations and a pleasant experience for all customers, are resorting to placing reminder boards. These boards, subtly reminding patrons to vacate their tables after dining, are a measure that speaks of the delicate balance that businesses are trying to strike between customer service and operational efficiency.

Rising Input Costs: A Double Whammy

While grappling with this, restaurants are also contending with rising input costs. High fuel prices are driving up the cost of vegetables and groceries, which in turn, is impacting the quality and offerings on the menu. Despite these pressures, restaurant owners are hesitant to raise food prices, opting instead to absorb these costs to maintain affordability for their patrons.

Hoteliers Call for Intervention

Hoteliers are now calling for a reduction in fuel prices, which they see as a direct way to alleviate the situation. The hospitality industry, still recovering from the severe effects of the pandemic, is struggling to return to normal operations. Operating with reduced profit margins and facing discouragement in new investments, the industry is in dire need of support.

Particularly in cities like Bengaluru, where hoteliers have noted that food prices are comparatively lower than in other cities, the situation is even more pressing. The hospitality industry is navigating uncharted waters, facing a unique set of challenges on their road to recovery.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

