en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Restaurant Chains Unveil New Menus and Expansion Plans for 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
Restaurant Chains Unveil New Menus and Expansion Plans for 2024

The past week in the restaurant industry has been a whirlwind of activity, with chains such as Taco Bell, Hubcap Grill, Black Bear Diner, Fluffy Fluffy Pancakes, Tattle, Zaxby’s, Fazoli’s, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Newk’s Eatery, and Layne’s Chicken Fingers all unveiling new offerings, expansion plans, and growth milestones.

The Industry’s Culinary Innovations

Taco Bell is appealing to both vegetarians and cost-conscious customers with its new Cravings Value Menu, which includes a permanent Veggie Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Box. Dave’s Hot Chicken is catering to the growing demand for plant-based food options with its new Cauliflower Sliders and Bites, and Zaxby’s is spicing up its menu by reintroducing the popular Asian Zensation Zalad and Egg Rolls for a limited time. Not to be left behind, Fazoli’s launched new Stuffed Shell entrées as part of its early 2024 menu, while Newk’s Eatery is taking a trip down memory lane by bringing back customer favorites to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Expansion and Growth Plans

Hubcap Grill, best known for its specialty craft burgers, is looking to grow its footprint in the Texas Triangle and surrounding states through franchise opportunities. Black Bear Diner plans to open 14 new locations this year, following a successful 2023. Fluffy Fluffy Pancakes is also looking to extend its reach in the southern U.S. by seeking multi-unit franchise deals in key cities. In the customer feedback management sector, Tattle reported significant growth and plans for continued expansion.

Executive Movements

In the executive corridors, Layne’s Chicken Fingers has welcomed a new Chief Development Officer, Eric Reed, who will play a key role in supporting the chain’s rapid expansion plans following a successful phase of new restaurant openings and franchise sales.

These developments are a testament to the resilience and innovation of the restaurant industry, as it continues to evolve and adapt to changing consumer tastes and market dynamics. As these changes continue to unfold, it will be interesting to see how they shape the landscape of the industry in 2024 and beyond.

0
Business Food United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
11 seconds ago
Lunar New Year Sparks Demand for Dragon Year Wines; French Cognac Faces Downward Trend
As the Lunar New Year draws near, the fine wine marketplace Liv-ex has noted an upswing in demand for wines from previous Dragon years in Asia’s secondary market. This trend is influenced by the Chinese zodiac. The forthcoming Year of the Wood Dragon, commencing on 10th February 2024, has kindled interest in vintages from prior
Lunar New Year Sparks Demand for Dragon Year Wines; French Cognac Faces Downward Trend
RBI Proposes Self-Regulation Framework for FinTech Sector
44 seconds ago
RBI Proposes Self-Regulation Framework for FinTech Sector
Veolia's Innovative Vehicle-to-Grid Trials: Turning Trash Trucks into Power Plants
53 seconds ago
Veolia's Innovative Vehicle-to-Grid Trials: Turning Trash Trucks into Power Plants
Flagright and MUWE Join Forces to Reinforce Payment Security in LATAM
27 seconds ago
Flagright and MUWE Join Forces to Reinforce Payment Security in LATAM
Volvo Group Inks Option Agreement to Potentially Sell Defense Manufacturer Arquus
35 seconds ago
Volvo Group Inks Option Agreement to Potentially Sell Defense Manufacturer Arquus
Volvo Group Eyes Potential Sale of Defense Vehicle Manufacturer Arquus
42 seconds ago
Volvo Group Eyes Potential Sale of Defense Vehicle Manufacturer Arquus
Latest Headlines
World News
Ex-Boxer Ricky Hatton's Debut on 'Dancing On Ice' Meets With Criticism
13 seconds
Ex-Boxer Ricky Hatton's Debut on 'Dancing On Ice' Meets With Criticism
Global Elections in 2023: Reshaping the Political and Economic Landscape
22 seconds
Global Elections in 2023: Reshaping the Political and Economic Landscape
Navigating the Global Demographic Challenges: A Focus on South Korea
27 seconds
Navigating the Global Demographic Challenges: A Focus on South Korea
Thai Scientists Unveil Potential Threats to Human Health from Pets
28 seconds
Thai Scientists Unveil Potential Threats to Human Health from Pets
Rishi Sunak Braces for Internal Party Clash Over Controversial Asylum Bill
37 seconds
Rishi Sunak Braces for Internal Party Clash Over Controversial Asylum Bill
Political Rivalry and Respect: UP Leaders Extend Birthday Wishes to Mayawati Amidst Electoral Strategy Shift
46 seconds
Political Rivalry and Respect: UP Leaders Extend Birthday Wishes to Mayawati Amidst Electoral Strategy Shift
Royal Marines Band Member Sues MoD Over Hearing Loss
51 seconds
Royal Marines Band Member Sues MoD Over Hearing Loss
Rise of a Third Party: A Seismic Shift in South Korean Politics
1 min
Rise of a Third Party: A Seismic Shift in South Korean Politics
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps on UK's Role in Global Affairs
2 mins
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps on UK's Role in Global Affairs
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
7 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
12 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
35 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
6 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app