Resorts Casino Hotel Unveils Valentine's Day Themed Pop-Up Bar

Atlantic City's Resorts Casino Hotel, acclaimed for its innovative pop-up bars, is set to open its latest creation, the XO Bar, on January 19, 2024. This new addition, nestled within the premises of Bar One, is a Valentine's Day themed venue promising patrons an immersive experience of celebrating love while indulging in specialty cocktails.

A Tradition of Temporary Themed Bars

Resorts Casino Hotel has carved a niche in Atlantic City's vibrant nightlife with its unique concept of temporary themed bars. These venues, with their ever-changing themes, provide a fresh and exciting atmosphere for patrons, keeping the hotel's entertainment offerings versatile and enticing. The XO Bar follows the success of the 'Candy Cane Lane' pop-up, offering guests a new setting to enjoy their nighttime escapades.

XO Bar: A Valentine's Day Extravaganza

Designed with a distinct Valentine's Day theme, the XO Bar invites guests to experience an environment conducive to capturing selfies and celebrating love. The bar offers a wide selection of cocktails, wines, and beers, complemented by live entertainment, DJs, and dancing. The friendly staff and great service further enhance the overall experience, marking the XO Bar as a must-visit destination for both locals and visitors alike.

Resorts Casino Hotel: A Pioneer in Atlantic City

Opened in May 1978, Resorts Casino Hotel has a storied history of varied ownership. Initially conceptualized by Resorts, the hotel went through several hands, including The Mary Carter Paint Company, Merv Griffin, and Donald Trump, who later developed the Trump Taj Mahal. Currently owned by Morris Bailey since September 2010, the hotel continues to be a stalwart in the Atlantic City casino scene. Apart from its inventive pop-up bars, Resorts Casino Hotel also caters to food enthusiasts, offering a range of impressive culinary experiences, as documented by many visitors' photographs.