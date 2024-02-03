Report Unveils Increased Food Waste Per Capita in Italy

Waste Watcher International, a globally acclaimed environmental organization, has recently unveiled a report highlighting an alarming upsurge in food waste per capita in Italy. The report sheds light on a disconcerting reality: the average Italian now disposes of 81 kilograms of edible food each day, a noticeable rise from the 75 kilograms reported in the previous year. This translates to an average of over half a kilogram of food waste per person per week (566.3 grams).

The Economic Impact of Food Waste

The financial implication of this food waste is substantial, with the annual cost estimated at 126 euros per individual or 290 euros per family. This not only reflects a blatant disregard for resources but also underscores a significant economic drain. Urban areas were identified as prime zones for food waste, with rates that are 8% higher than the national average.

The Demographics of Food Waste

On the demographic front, the report identified that families without children are 3% more likely to waste food compared to those with children. In a somewhat surprising revelation, the report also finds that consumers with a lower purchasing power are squandering 17% more food than the average.

Anticipating National Food-Waste-Prevention Day

These findings were released in the run-up to Italy's national food-waste-prevention day, observed on February 5th. The day serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need to address this issue at a national level and to educate the public about the consequences of food wastage both from an economic and sustainability perspective.

Behind the Report

The Waste Watcher International report, part of the public awareness campaign 'Spreco Zero', was conducted through monitoring by Ipsos/Università di Bologna Distal. It was guided by the expertise of Professor Andrea Segrè and coordinated by Professor Luca Falasconi. The report's findings provide an important benchmark to measure progress in combating food waste, and a call to action for Italians to reconsider their consumption habits.