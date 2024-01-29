Reminder: SNAP/CASH Recertification Due By February 1st, US Virgin Islands

The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (VIDHS) has issued a reminder to residents participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP/CASH). The department has announced a crucial deadline for the submission of recertification applications, periodic reports, and additional documentation. The deadline is set for February 1, 2024, and VIDHS has emphasized the importance of adhering to this date to ensure uninterrupted benefit issuance. This recertification is mandated by Section 11(e)(4) of the Food and Nutrition Act, which requires state agencies to notify households before their certification period expires. The recertification process ensures that recipients continue to meet the eligibility criteria for the benefits.

Importance of Recertification

It is crucial for SNAP/CASH recipients to understand the importance of the recertification process. By submitting all required documentation by the February 1st deadline, beneficiaries can avoid the suspension or closure of their benefits. This process ensures that recipients continue to meet the eligibility criteria for the benefits. VIDHS has urged all beneficiaries to adhere to this deadline, emphasizing that failing to do so could lead to an interruption in the issuance of benefits.

Options for Document Submission

The VIDHS has provided several options for residents to submit their recertification applications and accompanying documentation. These options include in-person submissions, mail, email, drop boxes, and facsimile across St. Croix, St. Thomas, and St. John. This variety of submission avenues makes it convenient for residents to ensure they meet the deadline, regardless of their location or circumstances.

Checking EBT Card Balance

In addition to the recertification process, VIDHS has made it easy for clients to check their card balance. Recipients can do this by calling a dedicated number or using the EBT App. This provision further enhances the convenience and accessibility of the SNAP/CASH benefits for the beneficiaries.

The VIDHS provides social services to the community, particularly during times of hardship. They encourage residents to visit their website or Facebook page for more information about the recertification process and other services they offer.