Business

Reid’s Fine Foods Unexpectedly Closes Greenville Branch Amid Pandemic Woes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
Reid’s Fine Foods Unexpectedly Closes Greenville Branch Amid Pandemic Woes

In an unexpected move, Reid’s Fine Foods, a renowned gourmet food store headquartered in Charlotte, bid adieu to its Greenville, South Carolina, branch during the festive holiday season. The sudden closure was communicated to its customers with nothing more than a sign on the door of its downtown Greenville store, expressing apologies for any resultant inconvenience and extending gratitude for their patronage.

An Unforeseen Closure Amidst Rising Gourmet Closures

The store’s shutdown comes on the heels of the GSA Business Report’s observation in 2020 that gourmet restaurant closures were likely skyrocketing to an unprecedented high. However, Reid’s Fine Foods seemed to buck the trend and demonstrated robust performance during that period. Tom Coker, the CEO of Reid’s Fine Foods, had even articulated plans for expansion beyond Charlotte, earmarking Greenville as a potential market.

Delays and Pandemic Woes

However, the Greenville location, which had its lease inked just before the pandemic outbreak in February 2020, was beleaguered by a series of unfortunate events. The anticipated summer 2020 opening was stalled due to renovation delays and pandemic-induced restrictions.

Unanswered Queries and Silence

As the news of the closure broke out, attempts were made by GSA Business Report to reach out to Reid’s Fine Foods, via email and social media, seeking clarifications and comments on the abrupt decision. However, as of the present moment, these inquiries have been met with silence, with no response from the gourmet food store.

Reid’s Fine Foods, a beloved name in the realm of superior meats, fine wines, fresh locally grown produce, and seasonally fresh meals, will indeed be missed by the patrons of its now-closed Greenville location. The company, founded in 1928, continues to operate four other locations in the Charlotte area.

Business Food United States
