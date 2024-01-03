en English
Business

RegCakes Reopens at New Savoy Location with Regular Hours

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:55 pm EST
RegCakes Reopens at New Savoy Location with Regular Hours

Gluten-free bakery, RegCakes, is now open for business at its new location at 801-A Dunlap Ave, Savoy. After operating on a restricted schedule during the holiday season, the bakery is now back to its regular hours, serving customers from Tuesday through Saturday.

Relocation to a High-Traffic Area

RegCakes, previously located at Lincoln Square in downtown Urbana, has found a new home in Savoy, a location touted for its higher traffic. Owner Regina Johnson made the strategic move to boost business visibility and proximity to her residence in Pesotum. The relocation, which took longer than anticipated, is now complete and the bakery has resumed full operations.

RegCakes: A Gluten-Free Haven

RegCakes, under Johnson’s leadership, has carved a niche for itself as an all gluten-free bakery. With its relocation to a more bustling area, it aims to cater to a wider audience, providing delicious, healthy bakery options for those with gluten intolerances and preferences.

Embracing Change and Looking Forward

Although the move presented some challenges and took longer than anticipated, Johnson expressed satisfaction with the new location. More details about RegCakes and its strategic move will be featured in the upcoming ‘It’s Your Business’ column this Sunday, providing an in-depth look into the bakery’s journey and its future plans.

Business Food United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

